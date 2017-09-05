California Fire Updates (9.5.17)
10,000+ firefighters battling 23 large wildfires in California.
Strong high pressure will continue to be over the northern region. Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler, but still above normal. Afternoon low relative humidity will still be at 8-14% for most areas. The high will gradually lose its influence on the northern region this week as the remains of Tropical Storm Lidia moves off shore. Moisture will begin to increase and conditions will become more unstable. This will lead to a few days of possible isolated thunderstorm development or even some light showers at times this week. Temperatures will be cooling to near normal for the latter half of the week. Southeast to south flow aloft will bring isolated to scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms to the mountains and deserts of the southern region through this weekend. Isolated showers will occur over the coastal and valley areas due to moisture from the remains of Tropical Storm Lidia. The southern region will be sitting between a high pressure over the Great Basin and Four Corners area and weak low pressure off the California coast through this weekend. This will cause near normal temperatures and humid conditions across most of the region through this weekend.
Motorists are responsible for many of the wildfires sparked along our roadways. Nearly all these fire starts could be prevented by following safety rules that include practicing safe towing, no dragging parts, checking tire pressure, and properly maintaining brakes. Don't drive your vehicle onto dry grass or brush. hot exhaust pipes and mufflers can start fires that you won't even see. For current fire information, visit www.fire.ca.gov.
Margarita Fire, San Luis Obispo County
Santa Margarita Lake Rd. & W. Pozo Rd., 7 miles SE of Santa Margarita
· 120 acres, 61% contained
· Structures threatened
Parkfield Fire, Fresno County FINAL
Hwy 198 & Mineral Springs Rd., 9 miles west of Coalinga
· 70 acres brush, 100% contained
Peak Fire, Mariposa County
Indian Peak Rd & Usona Rd, 9 miles southeast of Mariposa
· 680 acres, 50% contained
· Evacuations in the fire area
· Continued structures threatened
Pleasant Fire, Nevada County
Highway 49 & Pleasant Valley Road, 1 mile south of North San Juan
State DPA, SRA, Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit
· 392 acres, 95% contained
Ponderosa Fire, Butte County
Ponderosa way & Lumpkin road, 2 miles NW of Forbestown
· 4,016 acres, 76% contained
· 46 structures destroyed (32 residences and 14 outbuildings), damage assessment ongoing
Helena Fire, Trinity County
Hwy 299 near town of Helena, 5 miles NW of Junction City
Unified Command CAL FIRE and USFS
· 11,013 acres, 14% contained
· 133 structures destroyed (72 residences and 61 outbuildings), 8 structures damaged
· Structure threat and evacuations orders remain in effect
Salmon August Complex Fire, Siskiyou County
Bear Wallow Pk., Marble Mountain Wilderness, 5 miles W of Etna
Unified Command CAL FIRE and USFS
· 58,487 acres, 14% contained
Pier Fire, Tulare County
Highway 190 at Wishon, 7 miles east of Springville
Unified command CAL FIRE, USFS, and Tulare County Fire
· 17,980 acres, 10% contained
· Continued structure threat
· Mandatory evacuation orders remain in place
Palmer Fire, Riverside County
Oak Valley Pkwy & Palmer Ave., west of Beaumont
Unified Command CAL FIRE and Redlands City
· 3,800 acres, 50% contained
· Evacuation orders and warnings in place
Mission, Vegetation Fire, Madera County
Mission Dr. & Italian Bar Rd., 2 miles east of North Fork
Unified command CAL FIRE and Sierra National Forest
· 875 acres grass and brush, 8% contained
· Evacuation orders in place for Cascadel Woods area
Bally Fire, Santa Clara County NAME CHANGE (previously Ballybunion)
Ballybunion Ct, Gilroy
Unified Command CAL FIRE and Gilroy Fire Department
· 100 acres, 35% contained
La Tuna Fire, Los Angeles County
Lowell Av & I-210, Verdugo Hills, Los Angeles City
Unified Command Burbank and LA City, Glendale
· 7,194 acres, 70% contained
Federal Incidents
Mills Fire, Plumas County FINAL
US Forest Service - Plumas National Forest
· 79 acres, 100% contained
Caldwell Fire, Kern County
US Forest Service - Sequoia National Forest
· 1,319 acres, 90% contained
Railroad Fire, Madera County
US Forest Service - Sierra National Forest
· 10,734 acres, 23% contained
Slinkard Fire, Mono County
Antelope Fire Protection District/Owens Valley District BLM
· 9,093 acres, 74% contained
· Structures threatened
South Fork Fire, Mariposa County
Yosemite National Park
· 6,800 acres, 47% contained
Eclipse Complex (CA-KNF-6098), Siskiyou County
US Forest Service - Klamath National Forest
· 86,910 acres, 25% contained.
Bradley Fire, Siskiyou County
US Forest Service - Shasta-Trinity National Forest
· 54 acres, 70% contained
Young Fire, Siskiyou County
US Forest Service - Six Rivers National Forest
· 2,500 acres
Warner Mountain Lightning, Modoc County,
US Forest Service - Modoc National Forest
· 210 acres
Empire Fire, Mariposa County
Yosemite National Park
· 4,914acres, 55% contained
Orleans Complex, Siskiyou County
US Forest Service - Six Rivers National Forest
· 17,602 acres, 53% contained
Clear Fire, Siskiyou County
US Forest Service - Klamath National Forest
· 6,701 acres, 77% contained
Whittier Fire, Santa Barbara County
US Forest Service - Los Padres National Forest
· 18,430 acres, 87% contained
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesRoseville Gas Prices Bolt HigherRoseville, CA - The extreme heat in Roseville has finally subsided as residents marked the unofficial end of summer over Labor Day weekend
California Fire Updates (9.5.17)California Fire Updates 2017: Over 10,000 firefighters are battling 23 large wildfires in California.
Mitsubishi Outlander an affordable competitorRoseville, CA- Looking for a deal on a new sport utility vehicle that can haul seven people? Cost-conscious car shoppers should give the 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander
Farm-to-Fork Month in September at Midtown Farmers MarketSACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Midtown Association (MA) is pleased to offer fresh and fun ways to celebrate Farm-to-Fork month in September at the popular and thriving Midtown Farmers Market.
Placer County Air Quality Advisory Issued AUBURN, Calif. -- The Placer County Public Health Officer and Placer County Air Pollution Control Officer are issuing a joint air quality advisory to notify the public
Seniors First Awarded Grant to Facilitate 'Meals on Wheels'(Auburn, CA) - Seniors First is the recent recipient of a $6,000 grant from Placer Community Foundation. In support of its senior meal program Meals on Wheels
Labor Day brings Scorching Heat & Fire ConcernsCalifornia Fire Updates 2017: Sacramento - With record setting heat throughout the state, CAL FIRE officials are urging Californians to be extra careful with their outdoor plans this holiday weekend
Castle Rock State Park, Formidable Beauty in the Bay AreaLos Gatos, CA- The Santa Cruz Mountains are beautiful. They can also be formidable and unforgiving.
Guitar Strings vs. Chicken Wings returns September 15thOlympic Valley, Calif.] - This September, The Village at Squaw Valley will host a battle of epic proportions-Guitar Strings vs. Chicken Wings
Wine Grape Harvest Begins in Monterey CountyMonterey County, - Three weeks after the initial harvest for sparkling wine grapes, the harvest for still wine grapes has begun in Monterey County.
Roseville, Rocklin to Host Water Polo TournamentRoseville, CA - The Sierra Shootout Water Polo Tournament will take place in Placer Valley on back to back weekends after Labor Day.
FBI Teen Academy in Roseville for High School JuniorsRoseville, CA - Do you know a high school junior who is curious about the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and what it investigates?
NEWS: In Case You Missed It