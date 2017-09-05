California Fire Updates (9.5.17)

10,000+ firefighters battling 23 large wildfires in California.

Strong high pressure will continue to be over the northern region. Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler, but still above normal. Afternoon low relative humidity will still be at 8-14% for most areas. The high will gradually lose its influence on the northern region this week as the remains of Tropical Storm Lidia moves off shore. Moisture will begin to increase and conditions will become more unstable. This will lead to a few days of possible isolated thunderstorm development or even some light showers at times this week. Temperatures will be cooling to near normal for the latter half of the week. Southeast to south flow aloft will bring isolated to scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms to the mountains and deserts of the southern region through this weekend. Isolated showers will occur over the coastal and valley areas due to moisture from the remains of Tropical Storm Lidia. The southern region will be sitting between a high pressure over the Great Basin and Four Corners area and weak low pressure off the California coast through this weekend. This will cause near normal temperatures and humid conditions across most of the region through this weekend.

Motorists are responsible for many of the wildfires sparked along our roadways. Nearly all these fire starts could be prevented by following safety rules that include practicing safe towing, no dragging parts, checking tire pressure, and properly maintaining brakes. Don't drive your vehicle onto dry grass or brush. hot exhaust pipes and mufflers can start fires that you won't even see. For current fire information, visit www.fire.ca.gov.

Margarita Fire, San Luis Obispo County

Santa Margarita Lake Rd. & W. Pozo Rd., 7 miles SE of Santa Margarita

· 120 acres, 61% contained

· Structures threatened

Parkfield Fire, Fresno County FINAL

Hwy 198 & Mineral Springs Rd., 9 miles west of Coalinga

· 70 acres brush, 100% contained



Peak Fire, Mariposa County

Indian Peak Rd & Usona Rd, 9 miles southeast of Mariposa

· 680 acres, 50% contained

· Evacuations in the fire area

· Continued structures threatened

Pleasant Fire, Nevada County

Highway 49 & Pleasant Valley Road, 1 mile south of North San Juan

State DPA, SRA, Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit

· 392 acres, 95% contained

Ponderosa Fire, Butte County

Ponderosa way & Lumpkin road, 2 miles NW of Forbestown

· 4,016 acres, 76% contained

· 46 structures destroyed (32 residences and 14 outbuildings), damage assessment ongoing

Helena Fire, Trinity County

Hwy 299 near town of Helena, 5 miles NW of Junction City

Unified Command CAL FIRE and USFS

· 11,013 acres, 14% contained

· 133 structures destroyed (72 residences and 61 outbuildings), 8 structures damaged

· Structure threat and evacuations orders remain in effect

Salmon August Complex Fire, Siskiyou County

Bear Wallow Pk., Marble Mountain Wilderness, 5 miles W of Etna

Unified Command CAL FIRE and USFS

· 58,487 acres, 14% contained

Pier Fire, Tulare County

Highway 190 at Wishon, 7 miles east of Springville

Unified command CAL FIRE, USFS, and Tulare County Fire

· 17,980 acres, 10% contained

· Continued structure threat

· Mandatory evacuation orders remain in place

Palmer Fire, Riverside County

Oak Valley Pkwy & Palmer Ave., west of Beaumont

Unified Command CAL FIRE and Redlands City

· 3,800 acres, 50% contained

· Evacuation orders and warnings in place

Mission, Vegetation Fire, Madera County

Mission Dr. & Italian Bar Rd., 2 miles east of North Fork

Unified command CAL FIRE and Sierra National Forest

· 875 acres grass and brush, 8% contained

· Evacuation orders in place for Cascadel Woods area

Bally Fire, Santa Clara County NAME CHANGE (previously Ballybunion)

Ballybunion Ct, Gilroy

Unified Command CAL FIRE and Gilroy Fire Department

· 100 acres, 35% contained

La Tuna Fire, Los Angeles County

Lowell Av & I-210, Verdugo Hills, Los Angeles City

Unified Command Burbank and LA City, Glendale

· 7,194 acres, 70% contained

Federal Incidents

Mills Fire, Plumas County FINAL

US Forest Service - Plumas National Forest

· 79 acres, 100% contained

Caldwell Fire, Kern County

US Forest Service - Sequoia National Forest

· 1,319 acres, 90% contained

Railroad Fire, Madera County

US Forest Service - Sierra National Forest

· 10,734 acres, 23% contained

Slinkard Fire, Mono County

Antelope Fire Protection District/Owens Valley District BLM

· 9,093 acres, 74% contained

· Structures threatened

South Fork Fire, Mariposa County

Yosemite National Park

· 6,800 acres, 47% contained

Eclipse Complex (CA-KNF-6098), Siskiyou County

US Forest Service - Klamath National Forest

· 86,910 acres, 25% contained.

Bradley Fire, Siskiyou County

US Forest Service - Shasta-Trinity National Forest

· 54 acres, 70% contained

Young Fire, Siskiyou County

US Forest Service - Six Rivers National Forest

· 2,500 acres

Warner Mountain Lightning, Modoc County,

US Forest Service - Modoc National Forest

· 210 acres

Empire Fire, Mariposa County

Yosemite National Park

· 4,914acres, 55% contained

Orleans Complex, Siskiyou County

US Forest Service - Six Rivers National Forest

· 17,602 acres, 53% contained

Clear Fire, Siskiyou County

US Forest Service - Klamath National Forest

· 6,701 acres, 77% contained

Whittier Fire, Santa Barbara County

US Forest Service - Los Padres National Forest

· 18,430 acres, 87% contained