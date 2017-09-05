Roseville Gas Prices Bolt Higher

Roseville Gas Prices Jump, Mark Unofficial End of Summer

Roseville, CA - The extreme heat in Roseville has finally subsided as residents marked the unofficial end of summer over Labor Day weekend. Stable summer gas prices have also come to an end. On the heels of Hurricane Harvey, Roseville residents along with the rest of the country are experiencing a shift upward in gas prices. Here's the latest low prices currently being reported in Roseville.

Roseville Gas Prices Updated 24/7

Lowest Gas Prices in Roseville Roseville Gas Prices provided by GasBuddy.com

Sacramento, CA, September 5- Average retail gasoline prices in Sacramento have risen 9.8 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.99/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 720 gas outlets in Sacramento. This compares with the national average that has increased 23.8 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.64/g, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.



Including the change in gas prices in Sacramento during the past week, prices yesterday were 44.4 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 13.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. The national average has increased 29.8 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 44.5 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.



According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on September 5 in Sacramento have ranged widely over the last five years:

$2.54/g in 2016, $2.94/g in 2015, $3.76/g in 2014, $3.69/g in 2013 and $4.10/g in 2012.



Areas in California and their current gas price climate:

Stockton- $2.99/g, up 12.4 cents per gallon from last week's $2.86/g.

Modesto- $2.96/g, up 12.6 cents per gallon from last week's $2.84/g.

Oakland- $3.16/g, up 9.6 cents per gallon from last week's $3.06/g.



"Thanks to Harvey shutting down an extensive amount of refining capacity, the national average gasoline price saw its largest weekly jump since Katrina hit the Gulf Coast in 2005 when the national average jumped 49 cents in a week. Every state has seen average gas prices rise, Texas saw shortages at hundreds of stations- its been one of the most challenging weeks faced in years," said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy. "Until Texas can recover from Harvey, gasoline prices will likely continue to remain elevated. The situation is beginning to look up, with many refineries either back online or in the process, and gasoline production is ramping back up. While it may be weeks or longer before all refineries are back online, we now turn our attention to Hurricane Irma. With the Colonial Pipeline having shut down last week due to a lack of products, Florida and the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic may be a touch and go area for gasoline. Products are flowing to the region, but we'll have to keep a close on the storm, as Irma's path continues to be updated. GasBuddy has expanded our emergency gas availability tracker to Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas and we are prepared to again expand coverage in case motorists need help finding gas in other areas. Much remains in the air, but the situation promises to be challenging if Irma threatens the U.S. mainland."



About GasBuddy

GasBuddy is the technology company changing the way more than 70 million consumers find, purchase, and save money on gasoline. Founded in 2000, the original GasBuddy website was a pioneer in crowd-sourced information, leveraging technology, big data, and a passionate community that now connects more than 70 million users with real-time, accurate fuel pricing information as well as reliable reviews of gas station amenities and services. The app and website have the most accurate and real-time fuel prices at over 140,000 unique stations in the United States, Canada, and Australia and is the most comprehensive money-saving companion while on the road. GasBuddy is available on all mobile platforms. For more information, visit www.gasbuddy.com.