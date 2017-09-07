Feed My Starving Children MobilePack in Rocklin
500,000+ Meals for Malnourished Children around the world
ROCKLIN - Organizers of the 8th Annual Feed My Starving Children MobilePack in Rocklin announced they plan to pack more than 500,000 meals for malnourished children around the world in October, made possible in part by the largest-ever sponsorship in the event's history.
The Moseley Collins Law Firm is sponsoring 100,000 meals for the MobilePack, more than double the largest previous sponsorship. The event is scheduled from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21 at William Jessup University and will require nearly 3,000 volunteers.
"Tragically, children around the world die every day due to malnutrition," said Attorney Moseley Collins. "We can - we must - work to alleviate the suffering. In partnership with Feed My Starving Children, we are giving local residents a chance to make a difference in the fight against hunger."
Volunteers as young as five years old are able to participate in the "MobilePack" event where they will assemble a scientifically designed food pack to help malnourished children return to good health. Each shift lasts two hours during the three-day event.
"We are honored to have the support of Moseley Collins for this MobilePack," said Bill Halldin, Chair of the 8th Annual MobilePack. "Our MobilePack is dependent on sponsors to help us pay for the meals we will pack. We greatly appreciate Moseley's generosity, partnership and commitment to children in need."
MobilePack events enable volunteers across the United States to pack FMSC's life-giving MannaPack meals. Churches, businesses, community groups and schools in 37+ states have hosted these food-packing events as a way to foster teamwork and unity, while making a real difference in the fight to prevent and reverse malnutrition.
While each meal costs just 22 cents, the total cost of meals for the event is more than $110,000.
In its first seven years in Placer County, the annual MobilePack has packed a total of more than 3.4 million meals for malnourished children. The Moseley Collins Law Firm also sponsored 100,000 meals earlier this year at a MobilePack at Rolling Hills Church in El Dorado Hills.
To get involved as a volunteer or to give to support the event, please visit the event website, www.sacfmscmobilepack.org Volunteer registration for the public begins Sept. 18.
For the first time, this year's event will also be asking the event's 3,000 volunteers to bring non-perishable food for three food banks serving Placer County.
Other sponsors of this year's event include:
- 45,000 meals: Wells Fargo Foundation.
- 22,000 meals: Valley Springs Presbyterian Church, Annie's SnoBiz, Randy Peters Catering & Event Planning, Lyon Real Estate, William Jessup University and Kohl's.
- 11,000 meals: Tru California Real Estate, Trudy van Dyk; UNFI; Halldin Public Relations; Wildlands; and Brandon Brooke of Mass Mutual.
- 5,600 meals: Ellington Marketing Solutions; and Kniesel's Auto Service Centers.
- 2,800 meals: Baird, Trofholz Technologies, Mikuni Foundation, Propp Christensen & Caniglia and Monsanto.
A Christian non-profit founded in 1987, Feed My Starving Children tackles world hunger by sending volunteer-packed, nutritious meals to 70 countries, where they're used to operate orphanages, schools, clinics and feeding programs to break the cycle of poverty. Last year, FMSC welcomed nearly 1.1 million volunteers to pack more than 284 million meals to feed more than 779,000 kids daily for a year. The Minnesota-based charity spends more than 90% of total annual donations directly on feeding kids.
