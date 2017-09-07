$14,000 Grant for Seniors First to Facilitate Meals on Wheels

Funding Will Subsidize Hot Meal Delivery Service to Homebound Seniors

(Auburn, CA) - Seniors First is the recent recipient of a $14,000 grant from the Paul & Eleanore G. Ziegelmaier Endowment Fund of the Sacramento Region Community Foundation.

The Foundation's designated funds, such as the Ziegelmaier Endowment Fund, are established by donors with the desire to provide support to nonprofit organizations and the people they serve. In support of Seniors First's Senior Nutrition program, the gift will subsidize the cost of meals and delivery for low-income seniors enrolled in Meals on Wheels Placer County.

"As a community foundation, we understand that our region's prosperity is directly linked to the success of its nonprofits. They should have access to funding that is timely, flexible, and substantial enough to make an impact in the communities they serve. Our approach ensures that organizations working on the frontlines, like Seniors First, get the critical resources they need to serve the capital area's most vulnerable communities," commented Niva Flor, SRCF's community impact officer.

Meals on Wheels is the nation's oldest and largest community-based senior nutrition organization, and supports the more than 5,000 senior nutrition programs across the country dedicated to addressing senior hunger and isolation. This network exists in virtually every community in America and delivers the nutritious meals and friendly visits that enable America's seniors to live nourished lives with independence and dignity.

In July 2017, funding was awarded by Agency on Aging/Area 4 to Seniors First to once again operate the Placer County Meals on Wheels program for 2017 - 2020. Since then, Seniors First has increased its meal delivery service to homebound seniors who meet the Older Americans Act's home delivered meal-funding criteria. Seniors First anticipates that the organization will now serve an additional 450 homebound seniors who might otherwise go without a meal.

Meals for the program, as well as for Seniors First's MyMeals home delivered meals and Senior Café community dining rooms, are prepared locally, meet federal senior nutrition guidelines and have different menu options every month. Since taking over the contract, Seniors First Executive Director Jamee Horning has received enthusiastic reviews from Meals on Wheels clients.

"We know that there is a senior population who is greatly benefiting from a local Meals on Wheels program and we are thrilled that Seniors First can now offer a senior nutrition solution for virtually every senior in the area," commented Horning.

With all three senior nutrition programs in place, Seniors First is always in need of friendly and reliable, volunteer delivery drivers. If you or someone you know would like to get involved or get more information on senior nutrition options, please contact (530) 889-9500 or visit SeniorsFirst.org.