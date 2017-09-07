California Fire Updates (9.7.17)
9500+ firefighters battle 24 large wildfires in California
Showers and thunderstorms will continue in Northern California today. Most of the showers and thunderstorms will be north of Weaverville in the west, and over the higher terrain throughout the north and east. Thunderstorms will be producing rainfall, but dry strikes and new ignitions will still be possible. As the shower and thunderstorm activity increases later in the day more rainfall will fall, but the potential for new large fires will still be high enough to consider today a high-risk day due to the current very dry fuels conditions. Even with the possible heavy rainfall, there will be a high risk of significant fire development in these areas until fuels receive sufficient rainfall to significantly increase fuel moisture. Isolated thunderstorms are expected Friday in many of the same areas. Outflow winds from storms could gust to 40 mph or more, while general winds will be southeast to southwest with gusts to 20-25 mph in open areas each afternoon. Temperatures will be near normal today and humidity will be much higher than in recent days. This weekend looks warmer and drier with light offshore winds as high pressure returns. Thunderstorms are expected early next week.
Southern California will have isolated storms developing this afternoon on desert-adjacent sides of the Cleveland and San Bernardino National Forests. The storms should produce some brief rainfall and dry lightning is not expected. Temperatures over the next few days will remain a few degrees above normal with highs in the 70s along the coast to the lower 90s in the valleys to 108 in the desert. Most areas will see relative humidity remain above 20% during the afternoon hours through the end of the week. On Friday and into the weekend, southerly flow may bring some monsoonal moisture back to Southern California. This may lead to numerous wet storms in the desert with scattered convection possible in the Kern County Mountains and the San Bernardino and Cleveland National Forest. A warming trend can be expected Sunday into early next week with highs possibly reaching 100 in the valleys by Monday. South winds of 15-25 mph will be possible in the Owens Valley and desert areas near the Nevada Border Thursday and Friday. Similar wind speeds from the northwest will be possible near Pt. Conception during the afternoon Thursday.
It's imperative to have an emergency supply kit prepared and ready. Put together your emergency supply kit long before a wildfire or other disaster occurs and keep it easily accessible so you can take it with you when you must evacuate. Plan to be away from your home for an extended period. Each person should have a readily accessible emergency supply kit. Backpacks work great for storing these items (except food and water) and are quick to grab. Storing food and water in a tub or chest on wheels will make it easier to transport. Keep it light enough to be able to lift it into your car. To learn more about preparing your emergency supply kit, visit our website at ReadyForWildfire.org.
California Fires of Note
Peak Fire, Mariposa County
Indian Peak Rd & Usona Rd, 9 miles southeast of Mariposa
· 680 acres, 95% contained
· Ground resources continue to mop up and patrol.
Ponderosa Fire, Butte County
Ponderosa way & Lumpkin road, 2 miles NW of Forbestown
· 4,016 acres, 95% contained
· 46 structures destroyed (32 residences and 14 outbuildings).
Mule, Vegetation Fire, Lake County, Update
Hwy 20 x of Mule Skinner Road
State DPA, SRA, Sonoma-Lake Napa Unit
· 21 acres grass, brush, 75% contained
· Crews continue to strengthen containment lines and mop up
Helena Fire, Trinity County
Hwy 299 near town of Helena, 5 miles NW of Junction City
Unified Command CAL FIRE and USFS
· 20,292 acres, 30% contained
· State DPA 894 acres, SRA 2,662 acres
· 133 structures destroyed (72 residences and 61 outbuildings), 8 structures damaged
· Structure threat and evacuations orders remain in effect
Salmon August Complex Fire, Siskiyou County
Bear Wallow Pk., Marble Mountain Wilderness, 5 miles W of Etna
Unified Command CAL FIRE and USFS
· 65,193 acres, 14% contained
· The Wallow incident continues to be the major fire within the complex
· Thunderstorms moved over the fire bringing lightning, outflow winds, and brief
periods of precipitation
Pier Fire, Tulare County
Highway 190 at Wishon, 7 miles east of Springville
Unified command CAL FIRE, USFS, and Tulare County Fire
· 23,729 acres, 30% contained
· Continued structure threat
· Mandatory evacuation orders remain in place
Mission, Vegetation Fire, Madera County
Mission Dr. & Italian Bar Rd., 2 miles east of North Fork
Unified command CAL FIRE and Sierra National Forest
· 1035 acres grass and brush, 25% contained
· Evacuation orders in place for Cascadel Woods area
Bally Fire, Santa Clara County NAME CHANGE (previously Ballybunion)
Ballybunion Ct, Gilroy
Unified Command CAL FIRE and Gilroy Fire Department
· 100 acres, 90% contained
La Tuna Fire, Los Angeles County
Lowell Av & I-210, Verdugo Hills, Los Angeles City
Unified Command Burbank and LA City, Glendale
· 7,194 acres, 90% contained
Federal Incidents
Caldwell Fire, Kern County
US Forest Service - Sequoia National Forest
· 1,319 acres, 90% contained
Railroad Fire, Madera County
US Forest Service - Sierra National Forest
· 11,603 acres, 43% contained
Slinkard Fire, Mono County
Antelope Fire Protection District/Owens Valley District BLM
· 8,925 acres, 93% contained
· Structures threatened
South Fork Fire, Mariposa County
Yosemite National Park
· 6,640 acres, 47% contained
Eclipse Complex (CA-KNF-6098), Siskiyou County
US Forest Service - Klamath National Forest
· 96,440 acres, 22% contained.
Bradley Fire, Siskiyou County FINAL
US Forest Service - Shasta-Trinity National Forest
· 54 acres, 100% contained
Young Fire, Siskiyou County
US Forest Service - Six Rivers National Forest
· 2,500 acres
· Burning on the Siskiyou Wilderness.
Warner Mountain Lightning, Modoc County,
US Forest Service - Modoc National Forest
· 210 acres
Empire Fire, Mariposa County
Yosemite National Park
· 5,637 acres, 55% contained
Orleans Complex, Siskiyou County
US Forest Service - Six Rivers National Forest
· 19,802 acres, 53% contained
Clear Fire, Siskiyou County
US Forest Service - Klamath National Forest
· 6,701 acres, 77% contained
Whittier Fire, Santa Barbara County
US Forest Service - Los Padres National Forest
· 18,430 acres, 87% contained
Ruth Complex, Trinity County
US Forest Service- Six Rivers National Forest
· 653 acres, 10% contained
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesDignity Health adds Female Providers in Roseville and RocklinROCKLIN, Calif. - Mercy Medical Group, a service of Dignity Health Medical Foundation, is proud to welcome several new female providers, to serve the growing health care needs of South Placer County
Open House at Gold Country Wildlife Rescue September 23AUBURN - Enjoy a unique opportunity to tour and view the new location for Gold Country Wildlife Rescue (GCWR) when they host their first open house on Saturday, September 23
Parkinson Association of Northern California Annual Conference in SacramentoSacramento, CA- The Parkinson Association of Northern California (PANC) is holding its Annual Education and Information Conference at the Sacramento Convention Center on
Roseville Flash Crime Report (9.7.17)Roseville, CA- Select Roseville police activity summary digest report through September 1, 2017.
California Fire Updates (9.7.17)California Fire Updates 2017: Showers and thunderstorms will continue in Northern California today as 9500+ firefighters battle 24 large wildfires in California.
$14,000 Grant for Seniors First to Facilitate Meals on Wheels(Auburn, CA) - Seniors First is the recent recipient of a $14,000 grant from the Paul & Eleanore G. Ziegelmaier Endowment Fund of the Sacramento Region Community Foundation
Feed My Starving Children MobilePack in RocklinROCKLIN - Organizers of the 8th Annual Feed My Starving Children MobilePack in Rocklin announced they plan to pack more than 500,000 meals for malnourished children
UC Davis MIND Institute awarded Autism Centers of Excellence (ACE) grantThe UC Davis MIND Institute has been awarded a 5-year, $12 million Autism Centers of Excellence (ACE) grant, one of five in the nation
Roseville Gas Prices Bolt HigherRoseville, CA - The extreme heat in Roseville has finally subsided as residents marked the unofficial end of summer over Labor Day weekend
California Fire Updates (9.5.17)California Fire Updates 2017: Over 10,000 firefighters are battling 23 large wildfires in California.
Mitsubishi Outlander an affordable competitorRoseville, CA- Looking for a deal on a new sport utility vehicle that can haul seven people? Cost-conscious car shoppers should give the 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander
Farm-to-Fork Month in September at Midtown Farmers MarketSACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Midtown Association (MA) is pleased to offer fresh and fun ways to celebrate Farm-to-Fork month in September at the popular and thriving Midtown Farmers Market.
NEWS: In Case You Missed It