California Fire Updates (9.7.17)

9500+ firefighters battle 24 large wildfires in California

Showers and thunderstorms will continue in Northern California today. Most of the showers and thunderstorms will be north of Weaverville in the west, and over the higher terrain throughout the north and east. Thunderstorms will be producing rainfall, but dry strikes and new ignitions will still be possible. As the shower and thunderstorm activity increases later in the day more rainfall will fall, but the potential for new large fires will still be high enough to consider today a high-risk day due to the current very dry fuels conditions. Even with the possible heavy rainfall, there will be a high risk of significant fire development in these areas until fuels receive sufficient rainfall to significantly increase fuel moisture. Isolated thunderstorms are expected Friday in many of the same areas. Outflow winds from storms could gust to 40 mph or more, while general winds will be southeast to southwest with gusts to 20-25 mph in open areas each afternoon. Temperatures will be near normal today and humidity will be much higher than in recent days. This weekend looks warmer and drier with light offshore winds as high pressure returns. Thunderstorms are expected early next week.

Southern California will have isolated storms developing this afternoon on desert-adjacent sides of the Cleveland and San Bernardino National Forests. The storms should produce some brief rainfall and dry lightning is not expected. Temperatures over the next few days will remain a few degrees above normal with highs in the 70s along the coast to the lower 90s in the valleys to 108 in the desert. Most areas will see relative humidity remain above 20% during the afternoon hours through the end of the week. On Friday and into the weekend, southerly flow may bring some monsoonal moisture back to Southern California. This may lead to numerous wet storms in the desert with scattered convection possible in the Kern County Mountains and the San Bernardino and Cleveland National Forest. A warming trend can be expected Sunday into early next week with highs possibly reaching 100 in the valleys by Monday. South winds of 15-25 mph will be possible in the Owens Valley and desert areas near the Nevada Border Thursday and Friday. Similar wind speeds from the northwest will be possible near Pt. Conception during the afternoon Thursday.

It's imperative to have an emergency supply kit prepared and ready. Put together your emergency supply kit long before a wildfire or other disaster occurs and keep it easily accessible so you can take it with you when you must evacuate. Plan to be away from your home for an extended period. Each person should have a readily accessible emergency supply kit. Backpacks work great for storing these items (except food and water) and are quick to grab. Storing food and water in a tub or chest on wheels will make it easier to transport. Keep it light enough to be able to lift it into your car. To learn more about preparing your emergency supply kit, visit our website at ReadyForWildfire.org.

California Fires of Note

Peak Fire, Mariposa County

Indian Peak Rd & Usona Rd, 9 miles southeast of Mariposa

· 680 acres, 95% contained

· Ground resources continue to mop up and patrol.

Ponderosa Fire, Butte County

Ponderosa way & Lumpkin road, 2 miles NW of Forbestown

· 4,016 acres, 95% contained

· 46 structures destroyed (32 residences and 14 outbuildings).



Mule, Vegetation Fire, Lake County, Update

Hwy 20 x of Mule Skinner Road

State DPA, SRA, Sonoma-Lake Napa Unit

· 21 acres grass, brush, 75% contained

· Crews continue to strengthen containment lines and mop up

Helena Fire, Trinity County

Hwy 299 near town of Helena, 5 miles NW of Junction City

Unified Command CAL FIRE and USFS

· 20,292 acres, 30% contained

· State DPA 894 acres, SRA 2,662 acres

· 133 structures destroyed (72 residences and 61 outbuildings), 8 structures damaged

· Structure threat and evacuations orders remain in effect

Salmon August Complex Fire, Siskiyou County

Bear Wallow Pk., Marble Mountain Wilderness, 5 miles W of Etna

Unified Command CAL FIRE and USFS

· 65,193 acres, 14% contained

· The Wallow incident continues to be the major fire within the complex

· Thunderstorms moved over the fire bringing lightning, outflow winds, and brief

periods of precipitation

Pier Fire, Tulare County

Highway 190 at Wishon, 7 miles east of Springville

Unified command CAL FIRE, USFS, and Tulare County Fire

· 23,729 acres, 30% contained

· Continued structure threat

· Mandatory evacuation orders remain in place

Mission, Vegetation Fire, Madera County

Mission Dr. & Italian Bar Rd., 2 miles east of North Fork

Unified command CAL FIRE and Sierra National Forest

· 1035 acres grass and brush, 25% contained

· Evacuation orders in place for Cascadel Woods area

Bally Fire, Santa Clara County NAME CHANGE (previously Ballybunion)

Ballybunion Ct, Gilroy

Unified Command CAL FIRE and Gilroy Fire Department

· 100 acres, 90% contained

La Tuna Fire, Los Angeles County

Lowell Av & I-210, Verdugo Hills, Los Angeles City

Unified Command Burbank and LA City, Glendale

· 7,194 acres, 90% contained

Federal Incidents

Caldwell Fire, Kern County

US Forest Service - Sequoia National Forest

· 1,319 acres, 90% contained

Railroad Fire, Madera County

US Forest Service - Sierra National Forest

· 11,603 acres, 43% contained

Slinkard Fire, Mono County

Antelope Fire Protection District/Owens Valley District BLM

· 8,925 acres, 93% contained

· Structures threatened

South Fork Fire, Mariposa County

Yosemite National Park

· 6,640 acres, 47% contained

Eclipse Complex (CA-KNF-6098), Siskiyou County

US Forest Service - Klamath National Forest

· 96,440 acres, 22% contained.

Bradley Fire, Siskiyou County FINAL

US Forest Service - Shasta-Trinity National Forest

· 54 acres, 100% contained

Young Fire, Siskiyou County

US Forest Service - Six Rivers National Forest

· 2,500 acres

· Burning on the Siskiyou Wilderness.

Warner Mountain Lightning, Modoc County,

US Forest Service - Modoc National Forest

· 210 acres

Empire Fire, Mariposa County

Yosemite National Park

· 5,637 acres, 55% contained

Orleans Complex, Siskiyou County

US Forest Service - Six Rivers National Forest

· 19,802 acres, 53% contained

Clear Fire, Siskiyou County

US Forest Service - Klamath National Forest

· 6,701 acres, 77% contained

Whittier Fire, Santa Barbara County

US Forest Service - Los Padres National Forest

· 18,430 acres, 87% contained



Ruth Complex, Trinity County

US Forest Service- Six Rivers National Forest

· 653 acres, 10% contained