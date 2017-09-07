Parkinson Association of Northern California Annual Conference in Sacramento

Parkinson Association of Northern California's Education & Information Conference

Sacramento, CA- The Parkinson Association of Northern California (PANC) is holding its Annual Education and Information Conference at the Sacramento Convention Center on Saturday, October 21st from 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

The event will provide information, education, and inspiration to people living with Parkinson's disease (PD) along with their carepartners and family members and interested members of the community. Featuring regionally recognized expert clinicians and therapists in the field of movement disorders, the conference will highlight the future of the disease along with inspiration and tools to help attain the highest possible quality of life for people living with Parkinson's disease.

Additional Information about the event and registration options can be found by visiting the PANC website at www.panctoday.org. The cost to attend the event which includes a full-day of presentations, exhibit fair, and lunch is $25 per registrant.

"Our annual conference is an upbeat event of community, learning and connection. We educate attendees about the latest in Parkinson's disease research and therapies and connect individuals who share challenges and successes with PD. We're excited to host this event for our Northern California constituents and look forward to an uplifting day," says PANC president, Nancy Kretz.

Parkinson's disease is diagnosed in more than 50,000 Americans each year. We are asking for the assistance of the media to help make this event a successful one and provide this information and event coverage to your audiences who may have PD, know someone with PD, or possibly be diagnosed in the future.

About PANC

The Parkinson Association of Northern California has been dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for people living with Parkinson's, their families, and carepartners since 1996. We facilitate over 30 regional Support Groups, host the Annual Conference, publish a quarterly newsletter (Parkinson Path), offer financial support for caregiver respite, support medical community collaboration across healthcare providers, and more. We live our motto, "Until there is a cure...hope and healing every day."