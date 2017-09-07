Parkinson Association of Northern California Annual Conference in Sacramento
Parkinson Association of Northern California's Education & Information Conference
Sacramento, CA- The Parkinson Association of Northern California (PANC) is holding its Annual Education and Information Conference at the Sacramento Convention Center on Saturday, October 21st from 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
The event will provide information, education, and inspiration to people living with Parkinson's disease (PD) along with their carepartners and family members and interested members of the community. Featuring regionally recognized expert clinicians and therapists in the field of movement disorders, the conference will highlight the future of the disease along with inspiration and tools to help attain the highest possible quality of life for people living with Parkinson's disease.
Additional Information about the event and registration options can be found by visiting the PANC website at www.panctoday.org. The cost to attend the event which includes a full-day of presentations, exhibit fair, and lunch is $25 per registrant.
"Our annual conference is an upbeat event of community, learning and connection. We educate attendees about the latest in Parkinson's disease research and therapies and connect individuals who share challenges and successes with PD. We're excited to host this event for our Northern California constituents and look forward to an uplifting day," says PANC president, Nancy Kretz.
Parkinson's disease is diagnosed in more than 50,000 Americans each year. We are asking for the assistance of the media to help make this event a successful one and provide this information and event coverage to your audiences who may have PD, know someone with PD, or possibly be diagnosed in the future.
About PANC
The Parkinson Association of Northern California has been dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for people living with Parkinson's, their families, and carepartners since 1996. We facilitate over 30 regional Support Groups, host the Annual Conference, publish a quarterly newsletter (Parkinson Path), offer financial support for caregiver respite, support medical community collaboration across healthcare providers, and more. We live our motto, "Until there is a cure...hope and healing every day."
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesDignity Health adds Female Providers in Roseville and RocklinROCKLIN, Calif. - Mercy Medical Group, a service of Dignity Health Medical Foundation, is proud to welcome several new female providers, to serve the growing health care needs of South Placer County
Open House at Gold Country Wildlife Rescue September 23AUBURN - Enjoy a unique opportunity to tour and view the new location for Gold Country Wildlife Rescue (GCWR) when they host their first open house on Saturday, September 23
Parkinson Association of Northern California Annual Conference in SacramentoSacramento, CA- The Parkinson Association of Northern California (PANC) is holding its Annual Education and Information Conference at the Sacramento Convention Center on
Roseville Flash Crime Report (9.7.17)Roseville, CA- Select Roseville police activity summary digest report through September 1, 2017.
California Fire Updates (9.7.17)California Fire Updates 2017: Showers and thunderstorms will continue in Northern California today as 9500+ firefighters battle 24 large wildfires in California.
$14,000 Grant for Seniors First to Facilitate Meals on Wheels(Auburn, CA) - Seniors First is the recent recipient of a $14,000 grant from the Paul & Eleanore G. Ziegelmaier Endowment Fund of the Sacramento Region Community Foundation
Feed My Starving Children MobilePack in RocklinROCKLIN - Organizers of the 8th Annual Feed My Starving Children MobilePack in Rocklin announced they plan to pack more than 500,000 meals for malnourished children
UC Davis MIND Institute awarded Autism Centers of Excellence (ACE) grantThe UC Davis MIND Institute has been awarded a 5-year, $12 million Autism Centers of Excellence (ACE) grant, one of five in the nation
Roseville Gas Prices Bolt HigherRoseville, CA - The extreme heat in Roseville has finally subsided as residents marked the unofficial end of summer over Labor Day weekend
California Fire Updates (9.5.17)California Fire Updates 2017: Over 10,000 firefighters are battling 23 large wildfires in California.
Mitsubishi Outlander an affordable competitorRoseville, CA- Looking for a deal on a new sport utility vehicle that can haul seven people? Cost-conscious car shoppers should give the 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander
Farm-to-Fork Month in September at Midtown Farmers MarketSACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Midtown Association (MA) is pleased to offer fresh and fun ways to celebrate Farm-to-Fork month in September at the popular and thriving Midtown Farmers Market.
NEWS: In Case You Missed It