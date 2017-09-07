Open House at Gold Country Wildlife Rescue September 23

Rare Behind-The-Scenes Opportunity At Wildlife Rescue

AUBURN - Enjoy a unique opportunity to tour and view the new location for Gold Country Wildlife Rescue (GCWR) when they host their first open house on Saturday, September 23, from 11:00 AM- 3:00 PM at their new facility at 11251 B Street in DeWitt Center Auburn, CA. The event celebrates the spring 2017 move to Auburn into the building previously occupied by Placer County Animal Services and will and will showcase the non-profit organization's mission to rescue, rehabilitate, and release Placer County wildlife. Last year GCWR helped over 3,500 wild animals.

Come get a behind-the-scenes look at Gold Country Wildlife Rescue and the some of the wild animals in their care.

In addition to brief tours of the Wildlife Intake Center, guests will also be able to meet the non-profit's beautiful wildlife ambassadors, like "Bella" a Great Horned Owl, "Kalani" the Saw Whet Owl, a Kestrel and more. DoggieStyle HotDogs will be selling a delicious lunch menu, including vegan options, with part of the proceeds benefitting GCWR. Kids are welcome.

This is a rare event for Gold Country Wildlife rescue, as the facility is not open to the public due to permit restrictions from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. The rescue is in their 26 th year serving the residents and animals of Placer County, and does so free of charge.

Placer County Animal Services will also be having an open house and offering tours of their new facility (which is across the street from GCWR). They're adoptable animals will be showcased and looking for their new, forever homes.

About Gold Country Wildlife Rescue:

GCWR is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation, and release of injured and orphaned wildlife. We are permitted by the California Department of Fish & Wildlife and the US Fish & Wildlife Service. We have been serving the local community for 26 years, and do so at no charge. For more information, please visit www.goldcountrywildliferescue.org.

