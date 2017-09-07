Dignity Health adds Female Providers in Roseville and Rocklin
Dignity Health adds Female Providers in Roseville and Rocklin, Accepting New Patients
ROCKLIN, Calif. - Mercy Medical Group, a service of Dignity Health Medical Foundation, is proud to welcome several new female providers, to serve the growing health care needs of South Placer County and the surrounding communities. These practitioners join a comprehensive health care team and are accepting new patients looking for primary care.
New Family Medicine physician Amandeep Bajwa, MD, and Nurse Practitioner Ruby Strandt, FNP-C, are now accepting new patients at Mercy Medical Group in Rocklin, located at 550 West Ranch View Drive, Suite 3000. Dr. Bajwa graduated from American University of Antigua and completed her residency at the University of Cincinnati, Clinton Memorial Hospital. Nurse Practitioner Ruby Strandt specializes in family medicine, with a special interest in bariatric care. Strandt graduated from Samuel Merritt University and is certified through the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.
At Mercy Medical Group in Roseville, internal medicine physician Gogia Namrita, MD, is also accepting new patients. Dr. Namrita recently joined the Roseville women's health team, which includes family medicine physician Diana Arteaga, MD, and OB/GYNs Dana Jacques, MD, and Andrea Garland, MD. These practitioners are conveniently located at 2110 Professional Drive, Suite 120.
"All of our providers are dedicated to delivering patient-centered, quality health care," said Doug Robertson, executive director of Mercy Medical Group, a service of Dignity Health Medical Foundation in Rocklin, Roseville, and Grass Valley. "We know that when it comes to personal health, some women are more comfortable with female physicians. By growing our team of female providers, we can accept new patients and better serve the South Placer County community."
Patients can learn more at www.dhmf.org/mercymedicalgroup/womenshealth.
Along with local affiliated Dignity Health hospitals (Mercy San Juan Medical Center, Mercy General Hospital, Mercy Hospital of Folsom, and Methodist Hospital of Sacramento), Dignity Health Medical Group, a service of Dignity Health Medical Foundation, offers an integrated care delivery system that provides high quality, compassionate care in family medicine, internal medicine, infectious disease, OB/GYN, hematology and oncology, neurology, pediatrics, and rheumatology.
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesDignity Health adds Female Providers in Roseville and RocklinROCKLIN, Calif. - Mercy Medical Group, a service of Dignity Health Medical Foundation, is proud to welcome several new female providers, to serve the growing health care needs of South Placer County
Open House at Gold Country Wildlife Rescue September 23AUBURN - Enjoy a unique opportunity to tour and view the new location for Gold Country Wildlife Rescue (GCWR) when they host their first open house on Saturday, September 23
Parkinson Association of Northern California Annual Conference in SacramentoSacramento, CA- The Parkinson Association of Northern California (PANC) is holding its Annual Education and Information Conference at the Sacramento Convention Center on
Roseville Flash Crime Report (9.7.17)Roseville, CA- Select Roseville police activity summary digest report through September 1, 2017.
California Fire Updates (9.7.17)California Fire Updates 2017: Showers and thunderstorms will continue in Northern California today as 9500+ firefighters battle 24 large wildfires in California.
$14,000 Grant for Seniors First to Facilitate Meals on Wheels(Auburn, CA) - Seniors First is the recent recipient of a $14,000 grant from the Paul & Eleanore G. Ziegelmaier Endowment Fund of the Sacramento Region Community Foundation
Feed My Starving Children MobilePack in RocklinROCKLIN - Organizers of the 8th Annual Feed My Starving Children MobilePack in Rocklin announced they plan to pack more than 500,000 meals for malnourished children
UC Davis MIND Institute awarded Autism Centers of Excellence (ACE) grantThe UC Davis MIND Institute has been awarded a 5-year, $12 million Autism Centers of Excellence (ACE) grant, one of five in the nation
Roseville Gas Prices Bolt HigherRoseville, CA - The extreme heat in Roseville has finally subsided as residents marked the unofficial end of summer over Labor Day weekend
California Fire Updates (9.5.17)California Fire Updates 2017: Over 10,000 firefighters are battling 23 large wildfires in California.
Mitsubishi Outlander an affordable competitorRoseville, CA- Looking for a deal on a new sport utility vehicle that can haul seven people? Cost-conscious car shoppers should give the 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander
Farm-to-Fork Month in September at Midtown Farmers MarketSACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Midtown Association (MA) is pleased to offer fresh and fun ways to celebrate Farm-to-Fork month in September at the popular and thriving Midtown Farmers Market.
NEWS: In Case You Missed It