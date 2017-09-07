Dignity Health adds Female Providers in Roseville and Rocklin, Accepting New Patients

ROCKLIN, Calif. - Mercy Medical Group, a service of Dignity Health Medical Foundation, is proud to welcome several new female providers, to serve the growing health care needs of South Placer County and the surrounding communities. These practitioners join a comprehensive health care team and are accepting new patients looking for primary care.

New Family Medicine physician Amandeep Bajwa, MD, and Nurse Practitioner Ruby Strandt, FNP-C, are now accepting new patients at Mercy Medical Group in Rocklin, located at 550 West Ranch View Drive, Suite 3000. Dr. Bajwa graduated from American University of Antigua and completed her residency at the University of Cincinnati, Clinton Memorial Hospital. Nurse Practitioner Ruby Strandt specializes in family medicine, with a special interest in bariatric care. Strandt graduated from Samuel Merritt University and is certified through the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.

At Mercy Medical Group in Roseville, internal medicine physician Gogia Namrita, MD, is also accepting new patients. Dr. Namrita recently joined the Roseville women's health team, which includes family medicine physician Diana Arteaga, MD, and OB/GYNs Dana Jacques, MD, and Andrea Garland, MD. These practitioners are conveniently located at 2110 Professional Drive, Suite 120.

"All of our providers are dedicated to delivering patient-centered, quality health care," said Doug Robertson, executive director of Mercy Medical Group, a service of Dignity Health Medical Foundation in Rocklin, Roseville, and Grass Valley. "We know that when it comes to personal health, some women are more comfortable with female physicians. By growing our team of female providers, we can accept new patients and better serve the South Placer County community."

Patients can learn more at www.dhmf.org/mercymedicalgroup/womenshealth.

Along with local affiliated Dignity Health hospitals (Mercy San Juan Medical Center, Mercy General Hospital, Mercy Hospital of Folsom, and Methodist Hospital of Sacramento), Dignity Health Medical Group, a service of Dignity Health Medical Foundation, offers an integrated care delivery system that provides high quality, compassionate care in family medicine, internal medicine, infectious disease, OB/GYN, hematology and oncology, neurology, pediatrics, and rheumatology.