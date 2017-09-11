Constitution Day Event in Rocklin at WJU

William Jessup University Hosting Constitution Day Event on Sept. 15

ROCKLIN, Calif. - William Jessup University's Public Policy Department will host the 13th annual Constitution Day on Friday, September 15.

The Constitution Day observance is entitled: Constitution Day: Reclaiming our Constitutional Freedom. The event will be held on the Rocklin campus from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Bernardoni Lecture Hall.

This year's observance of the holiday, sponsored by Halldin Public Relations, will be an opportunity for the campus and the community to reflect on and learn about the United States' Constitution and its importance today.

The event is free and open to the public.

"We encourage everyone - young and old - to observe Constitution Day by attending the annual event at William Jessup. It's an important day in our nation's history," said Phillip Escamilla, Chair and Associate Professor, Public Policy. "It's a tremendous opportunity to learn about our past and discuss our constitutional freedoms today."



The Public Policy Department at William Jessup University is dedicated to preparing tomorrow's leaders today. The Public Policy Degree Program is a dynamic and distinct multidisciplinary program that integrates Biblical principles, political science, and public administration/policy analysis.

Featured Constitution Day guests include:

Marilyn Jackson: President, Kingdom Builders Network, author of Kingdom Worldview and Game Changer, The Plan to Shift the Culture through Revival, Transformation and Reformation. She will discuss the challenges and opportunities to advance the cause of freedom.

Brad Dacus: President, Pacific Justice Institute. He will present on legal "do's and don'ts" for Christians in churches, schools and the marketplace.

Joshua Charles: Researcher for the Museum of the Bible and co-author of the New York Times best-selling book, The Original Argument. Charles will discuss his newest book - Liberty's Secrets: The Lost Wisdom of America's Founders - and offer a millennial's perspective on the Constitution.

All three guests will be available for book signing immediately after the event. Lunch will be available for purchase at William Jessup's award-winning cafeteria.

For more information concerning Constitution Day, please call 916 577-8041.