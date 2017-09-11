Placer County Water Agency Updates
PCWA Board Receives Rate Study, Initiates Proposition 218 Process
AUBURN, Calif. - At the September 7 meeting of the Placer County Water Agency (PCWA) Board of Directors, the Board received a presentation on a recently-completed rate study, which outlines Agency costs and needed revenue for ongoing and future operations. Following discussion on the study, the Board voted to initiate the Proposition 218 process and set November 2, 2017, as the hearing date on proposed adjustments to water rates.
The rate study, which is the product of a two year process, uses a cost-of-service approach to calculate the new rates and reflects a new administrative paradigm for PCWA's western water system. The proposed rate schedule restructures existing treated and untreated water rates, for retail and resale customers, by establishing a uniform rate structure throughout PCWA's service area. It also consolidates the Agency's current, seven-tier commodity structure to three tiers, for most rate schedules. Included in the proposed rates is an annual escalation equal to the rate of inflation.
"There are two reasons for the proposed adjustment in rates," said Einar Maisch, PCWA's General Manager. "The first reason is to maintain compliance with current law." In 2015, a California appellate court ruled in the San Juan Capistrano rate case that tiered water rates must be based on the actual cost of providing water service to each customer, rather than an escalating scale based on the quantity of water used. "The second reason," Maisch continued, "is related to capital improvement projects. For the past four years, PCWA has been using reserves to complete needed renewal and replacement projects. The new rates reflect the increased cost of updating, operating, and maintaining PCWA's water system."
The action by the Board to initiate the Proposition 218 process formally opens a 45-day public comment period. As required by statute, all PCWA customers will receive official notice, by mail, of the proposed changes and the process to provide input. Following the public hearing on November 2, the Board can consider adoption of the new rate schedule.
More information on the proposed rate changes and Proposition 218 process can be found at pcwa.net.
The next regular meeting of the PCWA Board of Directors will be held on Thursday, September 21, 8:15 AM at the PCWA Business Center, 144 Ferguson Road, in Auburn. PCWA board meetings are open to the public.
For information on PCWA board meetings, please contact the Clerk to the Board at (530) 823-4850 or (800) 464-0030.
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesYoung Californians: Living with ParentsRealtor Julie Jalone, of MagnumOne Realty in Roseville, writes about why a growing number of young adults are living with their parents longer than ever.
Garth Brooks, Keith Urban & Florida Georgia Line to Headline Stagecoach: California's Country Music FestivalLOS ANGELES, CA - This year, you 'aint seen nothing yet. Get ready for the biggest country music event ever staged.
Placer County Fairgrounds relaunching as @ The Grounds in multimillion-dollar renovation Placer County, CA - In conjunction with a multimillion-dollar renovation, the Placer County Fairgrounds will relaunch as @ The Grounds to better reflect the diverse types of events
Roseville Flash Crime Report (9.12.17)Roseville, CA- Digest summary update of select police activity in Roseville for the period ending September 7, 2017.
Roseville Gas Prices Up 10 PercentRoseville, CA - Steadily rising gas prices in Roseville and Rocklin have been hard to miss. Prices have jumped nearly 10 percent at many locations
Placer County Property Tax Bills on the WayAuburn, Ca., - Placer County Treasurer-Tax Collector Jenine Windeshausen announced the property tax bills for the 2017-2018 fiscal year have been mailed.
Magnolia Ranch Trailhead Scenic Hiking AboundsColoma / Pilot Hill, CA- It was with excitement that we gladly returned along Highway 49 for a visit to the Magnolia Ranch Trailhead
Lexus RX 350 sporting new lookRoseville, CA- A beautiful vehicle with grace and style, the Lexus RX 350 was always a sport utility vehicle almost universally admired by women.
Folsom Community Service Day 2017Folsom, CA - More than 2,800 volunteers will complete nearly 50 service projects on Saturday, September 16 at Folsom's fourth annual Community Service Day
Exercise Classes for those with Parkinson's DiseaseSutter Auburn Faith Hospital is offering a free exercise class every Friday that is open to the community to help those with Parkinson's disease
Folic Acid May Mitigate Autism Risk From Pesticides(Sacramento, Calif.)-Researchers at UC Davis and other institutions have shown that mothers who take recommended amounts of folic acid around conception might reduce their children's pesticide-related autism risk
Placer County Water Agency UpdatesAUBURN, Calif. - At the September 7 meeting of the Placer County Water Agency (PCWA) Board of Directors, the Board received a presentation on a recently-completed rate study
NEWS: In Case You Missed It