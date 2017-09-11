Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital offers group exercise classes for those with Parkinson's disease

Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital understands that every patient has different needs. For our patients with Parkinson's disease, the hospital is offering a free exercise class every Friday that is open to the community to help those with Parkinson's disease stay active and have confidence in their movements.

"Exercise is good for everyone, but for those that are dealing with Parkinson-like diseases, regular exercise has been shown to help maintain a higher level of independence," said Stephanie Perry, rehabilitation services supervisor at Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital. "Our focus is on helping people improve their balance, ability to walk and to help prevent falls in a supportive community environment."

Studies have shown that exercise may help to slow down the loss of muscle and bone mass. The class offered at Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital is founded on the Lee Silverman Voice Treatment BIG principles and is open to anyone with Parkinson's or a Parkinson's-like condition. The program is based on current research that emphasizes exercises designed to specifically address the mobility challenges in patients with Parkinson's disease.

"I find the class very helpful," said Mary Kearney, who has attended the class since her diagnosis in April 2017. "It is a great way to relate with people who are going through the same things that I am."

Kearney says that like any exercise class, she has her moments when she would rather stay at home, but is thankful that the class is available to help her stay active and meet others in the community with like issues. "I need to stay active and the program at the hospital provides me with a caring structure and the support I need."

The classes will meet every Friday beginning Sept. 8 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. The class is free but registration is required. Please contact the Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital Rehabilitation Department at 530-889-6088 to register or for more information.

In addition to attending the exercise group, Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital offers the below tips for helping to reduce falls at home.

* Remove clutter

* Tack down or tape all rug edges

* Wear proper, secure footwear

* Use a slip resistance mat at your sink and in the tub

* Use a night light

* Install and use grab bars

* Most of all, stay active