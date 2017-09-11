Folsom Community Service Day 2017
Folsom's Largest Day of Volunteerism is Saturday, September 16
Folsom, CA - More than 2,800 volunteers will complete nearly 50 service projects on Saturday, September 16 at Folsom's fourth annual Community Service Day. This major citywide event mobilizes thousands of volunteers of all ages and interests to complete projects throughout Folsom that make a positive, lasting impact. Projects include:
- Citywide Food Drive
- Military Care Packages and Thank You Cards
- Folsom City Zoo Sanctuary Landscaping
- Beautification of Folsom Cordova Unified School District Schools
- Library Book Cleaning
- Trash Pick Up on Recreational Trails
- Community Gardens
- Folsom History Museum Beautification
- Landscaping Projects
- Kids Play Structure Staining
- LEGO Sorting and Donations
- Folsom Lake and Lake Natoma Clean Up
Volunteers must register in advance. (link at the end of article) Volunteer check-in takes place at Lakeside Church, located at 745 Oak Avenue Parkway, between 7 and 8:15 a.m. All volunteers will receive a complimentary T-shirt, volunteer bag and breakfast. Most projects take place between 8:30 a.m. and noon.
Folsom's Community Service Day also includes a citywide food drive for Twin Lakes Food Bank. More than 400 volunteers will drop off empty grocery bags and a food needs wish list on every doorstep in Folsom. Volunteers will return the morning of Saturday, September 16 to pick up food donations left in view of the street. Last year, more than 115,000 pounds of food was collected. The goal is to exceed that amount in order to provide for local families in need of assistance from the Food Bank.
In addition, Bel Air Folsom is supporting the Community Service Day food drive with a "Stuff the Bus" event on Saturday, September 16 from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visit Bel Air at 2760 E. Bidwell Street, purchase a bag of groceries, and help fill a City of Folsom Stage Line bus full of non-perishable, unexpired food. The food will be delivered to Twin Lakes Food Bank that afternoon at 3 p.m.
A donation drive is also planned for Community Service Day. Community members and volunteers are encouraged to drop off bicycles, eyeglasses, and yarn between 7 a.m. and noon in front of Lakeside Church.
Community Service Day is organized by the City of Folsom and more than a dozen local businesses and community organizations. The annual event is made possible thanks to generous sponsorship support from Intel; Dignity Health; Rotary Club of Folsom; Style Media Group; Folsom Telegraph; PG&E; Raley's; Lakeside Church; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints; Kaiser Permanente; Lewis Management Corp.; Folsom Ranch; Western Health Advantage; AKT Investments, Inc.; Russell Ranch; Kikkoman, Lane Florence, LLC; Revolutions Naturopathic; ThinkSmart, Inc.; Lowe's; The Greater Folsom Partnership; Aerojet Rocketdyne; Gekkeikan Sake; SAFE Credit Union; Folsom Lake Bank; Woodruff Sawyer & Company; Folsom Heights; White Rock Springs Ranch; Green Acres; California Family Fitness; Syblon Reid; Folsom Ready-Mix; Bonar Engineering and CTS Concrete.
Visit www.folsomcommunityservice.org to learn more and volunteer.
