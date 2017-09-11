Lexus RX 350 sporting new look

Lexus RX 350 - beautiful vehicle with grace and style

Roseville, CA - A beautiful vehicle with grace and style, the Lexus RX 350 was always a sport utility vehicle almost universally admired by women.

Chances are if you saw this midsize SUV on the road during the past two decades, it was almost always driven by a woman.

But that trend may be changing since Lexus decided to give the RX 350 a bold new look a year ago. Gone was the classy, elegant styling and in its place was a somewhat shocking exterior.

The oversized, black, spindle-shaped front grille seems like something that was designed more for Darth Vader than one of the Kardashians. If losing that "chick car" tag was the goal – it’s mission accomplished for Lexus.

2017 Lexus RX 350

Performance: 3.5-liter, V6, 295 horsepower

Mileage estimate: 19-27 mpg

Estimated price: $43,900 to $49,800

Warranty: 4 years/50,000 miles; drivetrain: 6 years/70,000 miles; roadside assistance: 4 years/ unlimited; corrosion: 6 years/ unlimited

When Lexus unveiled the RX in 1998, it was quite the innovative SUV. It was visually appealing with its sleek, well rounded lines and rather low-profile design.

Yet more importantly from an historic standpoint, the RX helped usher in the new crossover SUVs that were being built on a car platform and combined the driving capability of a sedan with the versatility of an SUV.

The exterior look was not the only major change for the RX 350. Other significant changes include:

Increased wheelbase and overall length that improves interior passenger space

Raised ride height and lower roof line

Dashboard lowered and center control stack angled more toward the infotainment features

Added 25 more horsepower to 295

Increasing the horsepower gives the front-wheel drive RX 350 a bit more performance, a facet that was never its calling card. It now has a 3.5-liter, V6 engine that generates 267 pound-feet of torque. It goes 0-60 mph in 7.4 seconds, a higher number than some of its competitors. The 8-speed automatic transmission now comes standard.

The 350 RX model is not nearly as athletic as some rivals, yet handles well and remains extremely quiet. For a better driving experience, the F Sport model is recommended because it possesses the Sport S-plus setting that stiffens the steering and livens up the driving experience, especially on challenging curvy roads. Note that the RX still has a hybrid (450h) version as well.

Even the interior offers a different feel with the new design. The driver now has a lower seating position, but still retains comfortable leg and head room. Backseat occupants (there is no third row) are also comfortable with the sliding and reclining seats providing good leg room for even taller folks.

Cargo room is modest at 18.4 cubic feet and expands to 56.3 when the second row folds down (note that it doesn't fold flat).

Not all is perfect with the interior configuration. The RX has a mini-joystick-like controller that is distracting for the driver and requires good dexterity to operate effectively. Improvement did come with a large high-definition display screen and redesigned center stack.

Despite the changes, we still remain a fan of the Lexus RX 350. The lingering question is whether its controversial new exterior will keep sales at its previously brisk pace.