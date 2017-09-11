Magnolia Ranch Trailhead Scenic Hiking Abounds
Coloma / Pilot Hill, CA- With our enthusiasm still bubbling over from a recent hike at the beautiful Cronan Ranch, we remembered a fellow hiker that gently encouraged us to check out the nearby Magnolia Ranch Trailhead. Seeking out suggestions and following the advice from positively impassioned people rarely fails to deliver a great experience, so it was with excitement that we gladly returned along Highway 49 for a visit to the Magnolia Ranch Trailhead. We weren't disappointed!
Due to its proximity next to Cronan Ranch, we expected a similar experience. While both hikes offer lots of common terrain, we were pleasantly surprised by the diversity in scenery and overall hiking experience.
Initially heading out for an easy stroll along the 2.5 mile Gerle Loop Trail, we missed a trail marker and before long found ourselves crossing back over into Cronan Ranch as we navigated a trickling creek and forged ahead on a mostly shaded ascent toward the top of the hills. The views were stunning. Although we didn't see a single soul during this portion of the hike, there was a sense that mountain lions might have been aware of our presence. Fresh scat on top of rock formations is often a telltale sign and our cue to be on alert.
The afternoon heat had begun to kick in and gazing upon the cool waters of the American River in the distance far below helped make it an easy decision to begin our descent. Eventually, we found our way back to the Gerle Loop Trail and our weary legs enjoyed the flat and level trail. This shaded portion of the trail gently winds above the American River and we occasionally glanced down to watch and hear excited groups of rafters passing through the area.
As we descended further, a trail to the river's side beckoned and we eagerly obliged. We arrived at Greenwood Creek River Access point as seasoned kayakers made final preparations to begin the 9 mile, Class 3+ wilderness excursion. The beach also marks the ending point for beginning and casual rafters heading down from Coloma along Class I & II Rapids. The beach access was perfect for a quick stop to cool down and watch the adventure seekers enjoying the river before we called it a day.
Magnolia Ranch Trailhead, specifically the 2.5 mile Gerle Loop is an easy, mostly flat trail ideal for almost any ability. Rolling hills and bright sunshine give way to plenty of shade, river views and waterside access. For a more ambitious workout, explore The Connector Trail which ties into Cronan Ranch's network of trails.
Magnolia Ranch sits aside the larger Cronan Ranch and refreshingly still offers something a little unique. It is a worthy destination to get out and explore in Northern California's Gold Country.
Magnolia Ranch is an approximately 30- 40 minute drive from points in Roseville, Rocklin and South Placer County.
Magnolia Ranch Trailhead Map and Directions
About Placer County Travel & Adventure
Fun and colorful experiences of fun places to visit in Placer County and surrounding areas. Invite our local travel editors today!VIEW LOCAL TRAVEL ARTICLES
Make It Happen!
VIEW MORE TRAVEL ARTICLES
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesYoung Californians: Living with ParentsRealtor Julie Jalone, of MagnumOne Realty in Roseville, writes about why a growing number of young adults are living with their parents longer than ever.
Garth Brooks, Keith Urban & Florida Georgia Line to Headline Stagecoach: California's Country Music FestivalLOS ANGELES, CA - This year, you 'aint seen nothing yet. Get ready for the biggest country music event ever staged.
Placer County Fairgrounds relaunching as @ The Grounds in multimillion-dollar renovation Placer County, CA - In conjunction with a multimillion-dollar renovation, the Placer County Fairgrounds will relaunch as @ The Grounds to better reflect the diverse types of events
Roseville Flash Crime Report (9.12.17)Roseville, CA- Digest summary update of select police activity in Roseville for the period ending September 7, 2017.
Roseville Gas Prices Up 10 PercentRoseville, CA - Steadily rising gas prices in Roseville and Rocklin have been hard to miss. Prices have jumped nearly 10 percent at many locations
Placer County Property Tax Bills on the WayAuburn, Ca., - Placer County Treasurer-Tax Collector Jenine Windeshausen announced the property tax bills for the 2017-2018 fiscal year have been mailed.
Magnolia Ranch Trailhead Scenic Hiking AboundsColoma / Pilot Hill, CA- It was with excitement that we gladly returned along Highway 49 for a visit to the Magnolia Ranch Trailhead
Lexus RX 350 sporting new lookRoseville, CA- A beautiful vehicle with grace and style, the Lexus RX 350 was always a sport utility vehicle almost universally admired by women.
Folsom Community Service Day 2017Folsom, CA - More than 2,800 volunteers will complete nearly 50 service projects on Saturday, September 16 at Folsom's fourth annual Community Service Day
Exercise Classes for those with Parkinson's DiseaseSutter Auburn Faith Hospital is offering a free exercise class every Friday that is open to the community to help those with Parkinson's disease
Folic Acid May Mitigate Autism Risk From Pesticides(Sacramento, Calif.)-Researchers at UC Davis and other institutions have shown that mothers who take recommended amounts of folic acid around conception might reduce their children's pesticide-related autism risk
Placer County Water Agency UpdatesAUBURN, Calif. - At the September 7 meeting of the Placer County Water Agency (PCWA) Board of Directors, the Board received a presentation on a recently-completed rate study
NEWS: In Case You Missed It