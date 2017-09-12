Placer County Property Tax Bills on the Way

Auburn, Ca., - Placer County Treasurer-Tax Collector Jenine Windeshausen announced the property tax bills for the 2017-2018 fiscal year have been mailed. Windeshausen indicated there are 166,851 tax bills for Proposition 13 taxes and voter approved special assessments.



Pursuant to state law, the first installment of property taxes is due November 1, 2017, and will become delinquent if not paid by close of business on December 10th; however, taxpayers have until December 11, 2017, as December 10th falls on a Sunday in 2017. Thereafter, a 10% penalty will be added to first installments not paid by December 11, 2017. The second installment is due February 1, 2018, and will become delinquent if not paid by close of business Tuesday, April 10, 2018; thereafter, a 10% penalty, as well as a $10 cost, will be added. Both installments may be paid when the first installment is due. Payments remaining unpaid after June 30, 2018, accrue additional penalties at the rate of one and one half percent per month (eighteen percent, annually), plus a $15 State of California charge. Mailed payments should be sent to 2976 Richardson Drive, Auburn, CA 95603-2640 and must be United States Postal Service postmarked by the delinquent dates to avoid penalties. Payments may also be made in person at the Treasurer-Tax Collector's Office at 2976 Richardson Drive in Auburn.



Treasurer-Tax Collector staff is available to respond to taxpayer inquiries Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., holidays excepted. Windeshausen also noted an automated phone system is available 24 hours a day to assist taxpayers by calling (530) 889-4120, and the Office's website www.placer.ca.gov/tax provides information by Assessor's Parcel Number. To pay by credit card, debit card, or by electronic fund transfer (EFT), visit www.placer.ca.gov/tax or call toll free: 1-866-4TAXPMT (1-866-482-9768), fees apply. For added convenience, a drive-up deposit box in the front of the building, as well as one in the lobby of the Tax Collector's Office, are also available. Payments must be placed in the drop boxes no later than 5:00 p.m. on the delinquent date to be considered timely.