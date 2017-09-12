Roseville Gas Prices Up 10 Percent

Roseville, CA - Steadily rising gas prices in Roseville and Rocklin have been hard to miss. Prices have jumped nearly 10 percent at many locations in just the past few weeks. Here are the lowest gas prices in Roseville. Updated 24/7

Sacramento, CA, - Average retail gasoline prices in Sacramento have risen 4.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.03/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 720 gas outlets in Sacramento. This compares with the national average that has increased 1.8 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.65/g, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.



Including the change in gas prices in Sacramento during the past week, prices yesterday were 42.4 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 18.0 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. The national average has increased 30.4 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 48.1 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.



According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on September 11 in Sacramento have ranged widely over the last five years:

$2.61/g in 2016, $2.88/g in 2015, $3.74/g in 2014, $3.83/g in 2013 and $4.10/g in 2012.



Areas in California and their current gas price climate:

Stockton- $3.02/g, up 3.8 cents per gallon from last week's $2.99/g.

Modesto- $3.01/g, up 4.7 cents per gallon from last week's $2.96/g.

Oakland- $3.19/g, up 3.1 cents per gallon from last week's $3.16/g.



"Harvey may be long gone, but his wrath continued to drive gasoline prices up in much of the country in the last week. However, the effects are finally starting to weaken as refineries return to production and fuel begins to flow once again from many Houston refineries," said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy. "The national average gasoline price appears to have peaked last week Thursday at $2.67 per gallon and is beginning to slowly decline for the time being. Once again, motorists shouldn't expect to see any impact from Irma on gasoline prices due to the path being a considerable distance from sensitive areas of the energy sector. With summer driving season now over, motorists stand to benefit from falling demand, which will help refineries bring gasoline inventories back to normal and thus gas prices, but as many Americans are now acutely aware, the impact on gas prices can outlive a storm, especially one like Harvey."



