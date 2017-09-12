Roseville Flash Crime Report (9.12.17)

Roseville, CA- Digest summary update of select police activity in Roseville for the period ending September 7, 2017.



Northeast Roseville

Galleria-Harding, theft: Between August 25 and August 27, someone stole the catalytic converter from a Toyota Tundra pickup parked at 700 Gibson Drive.

East Roseville

South Cirby, garage burglary: Overnight August 18/19, someone stole a dark gray Cannondale trail bike from a garage in the 1600 block of Presidio Way. The garage door had been left open about a foot, but was completely open when the victim discovered the theft.

Meadow Oaks, burglary: Between August 1 and August 22, jewelry was stolen from an apartment in a senior living facility in the 700 block of Sunrise Avenue. There was no sign of forced entry.

Meadow Oaks, burglary/theft: Between September 3 and September 4, jewelry was reported missing from an apartment in a senior living facility in the 700 block of Sunrise Avenue. There was no sign of forced entry.

Central Roseville south of the rail yard

Cirbyside, vehicle theft: Between 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. September 6, a black 1996 Honda Civic two-door was stolen from the 700 block of Sunrise Avenue. The Civic has black rims, green brake calipers and a zombie hand print sticker on the rear window.

Cresthaven, stolen car recovered: At 12:12 a.m. September 5, an officer stopped a 2002 Honda Civic for a traffic violation on Melody Lane and arrested the driver, a 36-year-old woman from Citrus Heights, for a warrant and for possessing drug paraphernalia. The officer secured the Honda at the scene. Two hours later, officers found out that the Honda had been stolen from a senior citizen in Citrus Heights, and that his home had been burglarized. Citrus Heights Police Department was taking the burglary/stolen vehicle report at about the same time the Roseville officer made the traffic stop. Officers returned the Honda and stolen property to the victim, and added vehicle theft to the arrestee's booking charges.

Folsom Road, theft: Overnight September 1-2, someone stole two catalytic converters from a Toyota Sequoia parked in the 200 block of Harding Blvd.

Central Roseville north of the rail yard

Sierra Vista, vehicle theft: Overnight September 4/5, someone stole a red 1960 Pontiac Catalina station wagon from the 300 block of Sierra Boulevard.

Roseville Heights, vehicle theft: At about 2 a.m. September 2, a silver 2013 Dodge Ram 350 pickup was stolen from the 100 block of Hickory Street by a known suspect. Under investigation.

Vineyard, garage burglary: Between August 30 and September 2, electronics and other small items were stolen from a closed, locked garage in the 1200 block of Arbor Drive. There was no sign of forced entry, and we're not sure how the burglar got in.

Los Cerritos, assault: At 7:10 a.m. September 4, a man was jogging alongside the railroad tracks near Washington Boulevard and Lincoln Street when another man he didn't know confronted and yelled at him, holding a railroad spike in his hand. The jogger ran away and the man threw the railroad spike at him, but missed. Officers located the suspect walking on Junction Boulevard near Porter Drive, yelling at himself and acting erratic. The 43-year-old Vacaville man was arrested without incident on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

North central Roseville

Stanford Crossing, garage burglaries: Overnight September 2/3, two garages, one in the 6700 block of Copper Glen Circle and the other in the 7600 block of Belle Rose Circle were burglarized. The burglar(s) took tools from the garages and items from cars packed inside. Both garages had been left open a few inches for pet access, but we don't know for sure how the suspect(s) got in. In both cases the victims found their garages wide open in the morning.

Stanford Crossing, garage burglary: At 5:23 a.m. September 6, a good neighbor reported two people running from an open garage in the 7200 block of Artisan Circle, carrying items. Officers stopped a man a few blocks away and found suspected stolen property in his vehicle. The 24-year-old Auburn man was arrested on outstanding Placer County warrants for burglary and resisting arrest.

West Roseville

Woodcreek, vehicle theft: Overnight September 5/6, someone stole a light blue 1995 Honda Accord four-door sedan from 1098 Woodcreek Oaks Blvd. The car had an aftermarket black hood and spray-painted black wheels.

Sun City, burglary: Between August 31 and September 1, someone broke a bedroom window and gained entry to a home on Pineneedle Court when no one was home. They ransacked the house and took jewelry.

Quail Glen, vehicle theft: Between 10 p.m. September 5 and 6 a.m. September 6, a 1996 Honda Accord was stolen from the 8000 block of Painted Desert Drive. The stolen car is white with a black hood and black rims. If you see it around, give us a call.

West Park, theft: Overnight September 1 to September 2, someone cut the parking sensors and parking camera from the front bumper of a car parked on Harpford Court.

West Park, drug arrest: At 8:55 a.m. September 2, officers stopped a car in the area of Nettleton Drive and Armington Drive and conducted a probation search, finding evidence of drug sales. The driver a 46-year-old Roseville man, was arrested on suspicion of possessing methamphetamine and cocaine for sale.

West Park, marijuana grow houses shut down

On September 5, officers from Roseville and a Placer County taskforce served a search warrant on two houses in a residential neighborhood and confirmed they were being used to grow commercial marijuana. Officers seized more than 1100 marijuana plants with an estimated street value of $1.17 million, and arrested three people. In early August, the Roseville Police Department received information about suspicious activity at two houses in the 2300 block of Kinsella Way. The windows of the garages were covered, and there were few signs of normal residential activity at the houses. An investigation led to the issuance of a search warrant. Detectives from the Placer County Special Investigation Unit and Roseville Police Department's Crime Suppression Unit served the search warrant and found that both houses were being used almost entirely to grow marijuana, with sleeping quarters for the people tending the plants. Their investigation also established that the marijuana was not being grown for use in California under the Compassionate Care Act, but was being shipped for to the state of New York for illegal sales. Three people, a 65-year-old man, a 51-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman, all from Roseville, were arrested on suspicion of maintaining a place for drug use, cultivation of marijuana and conspiracy. This was a cooperative operation by the Placer County Special Investigation Unit (a taskforce comprised of officers from the California Department of Corrections, California Department of Justice, the Placer County Sheriff's Office, Placer County Probation, the Roseville Police Department and the Rocklin Police Department), and Roseville Police Department's Crime Suppression Unit.

Fiddyment Farms, theft: Between September 1 and September 5, someone stole a trailer-mounted air compressor from a construction site near Crawford Parkway and Whaley Street.

Fiddyment Farms, attempted burglary and prowling: At 9:22 a.m. September 6, officers responded to a home in the 8100 block of Phillip Road. The resident heard a noise and discovered a man cutting his window screen with a knife and opening the window to a bedroom. The would-be burglar was startled and ran away into the open fields surrounding the home. The resident fired shots into the air and called police. Numerous officers surrounded the area and searched the fields and creek areas for hours, but were unable to locate the suspect. Placer County Sheriff's Office and a CHP air unit helped in the search. At 6:24 p.m. that evening, a resident in the 4300 block of Brick Mason Circle came home and found a man standing in his backyard. He chased the man, who jumped over the back fence and ran away into the fields. Officers found the suspect with the help of CHP's air unit. He didn't comply with officers' instructions, and was apprehended by a Roseville Police K9. Officers believe he was the same man involved in the earlier burglary attempt on Phillip Road. The 22-year-old Redding man was arrested on suspicion of prowling and resisting/delaying officers.