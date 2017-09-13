Placer County Fairgrounds relaunching as @ The Grounds in multimillion-dollar renovation
Roseville native Gabrielle Stevenson appointed to oversee renovated events complex
Placer County, CA - In conjunction with a multimillion-dollar renovation, the Placer County Fairgrounds will relaunch as @ The Grounds to better reflect the diverse types of events that are hosted at the site every year.
"Whether it be dog shows @ The Grounds, the Placer County Fair @ The Grounds or a host of other events @ The Grounds, we believe the name is an optimal fit for the modern facilities and events that will soon emerge here," said Placer Valley Tourism and @ The Grounds CEO David Attaway.
Renovations began in mid-July to Jones and Johnson halls. New landscaping along Washington Boulevard, repaving of the main parking lot and another 21 repairs are also planned for the Roseville site. These changes, expected to be completed by end of the year, are to ensure the facilities are up-to-date, accessible to all and accommodating to more groups that wish to use the complex.
While upgrades are being made, staff is also seeking approval of a 5,000-person, 130,000-square-foot events center that would be built on a vacant parcel on the west end of the property.
As many as 300 events and conferences per year could be hosted @ The Grounds starting in 2019 after the completion of the renovations and construction of the new events center. The annual economic impact is estimated to be $12 million to the cities of Roseville, Rocklin and Lincoln.
In addition, @ The Grounds has announced that innovative industry veteran, Gabrielle Stevenson, will return to Placer County to oversee the newly renovated events site as the new General Manager.
"Gabrielle transformed a struggling events center in Texas into a premier destination in the greater Dallas area," said Attaway. "We are thrilled to have her return to Northern California and have great confidence in her ability to make @ The Grounds a world-class destination for amateur sports and community events."
Stevenson joins @ The Grounds after seven years serving as General Manager of the Texas Motorplex in Ennis, Texas.
"I'm thrilled for this opportunity to come back home to help ensure @ The Grounds becomes a place that will attract conventions, tournaments and community events year round," said Stevenson, who graduated from Oakmont High School and earned her degree from Sacramento State University.
Stevenson lives in Roseville with her twin boys, Jake and Luke.
