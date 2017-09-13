Garth Brooks, Keith Urban & Florida Georgia Line to Headline Stagecoach: California's Country Music Festival

Garth Brooks, Keith Urban & Florida Georgia Line to headline Stagecoach

@ Empire Polo Club, Indio, CA

April 27- 29, 2018

Festival Passes On Sale Friday, September 22, 2017 at 11:00 AM

LOS ANGELES, CA - This year, you 'aint seen nothing yet. Get ready for the biggest country music event ever staged. In 2018, the songs you sing, the food you crave, and the people you love take center stage as STAGECOACH returns Friday, April 27 through Sunday, April 29 for the festival's 12th edition at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, CA. Multi-platinum duo Florida Georgia Line will headline Friday of the festival to lead into four-time Grammy Award winning Keith Urban's Saturday performance while, in a rare festival appearance, Garth Brooks will close out Sunday.

The 3-day event will also feature performances by Lee Brice, Jake Owen, Kacey Musgraves, Kelsea Ballerini, Brett Young, Chris Lane, Brothers Osborne, Midland and more. (Full lineup as of September 13 is below).

New to the festival this year, Stagecoach will be introducing SiriusXM's Spotlight Stage to highlight today's up-and-comers; artists like Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde, Seth Ennis, Runaway June, Jordan Davis and more, while an updated HonkyTonk Dance Hall is set to feature even more DJs. SiriusXM will also broadcast live from the festival, featuring performances and interviews.

The festival will also be adding car camping for $179 as a lower budget option for attendees looking to stay closer to the music.

Now with a bigger culinary focus, look for a mouth-watering BBQ experience with craft beer and craft cocktails plus additional fare that will surprise. Pass holders will enjoy a diverse array of choices that go far beyond traditional barbecue while keeping with the classics: brisket, ribs, pulled pork and more. Look for exciting culinary announcements including a list of chefs, pit masters and restaurants on our website and social channels.

Festival passes go on sale Friday, September 22 at 11 AM PDT at http://stagecoachfestival.com

Pass Prices:

3-Day General Admission $329**

3-Day General Admission/Shuttle Combo $389**

3-Day Corral Standing Pit $1199

3-Day Corral C1 Reserved Seating $1199

3-Day Corral C2 Reserved Seating $899

**Tier 1 Pricing.

All taxes, domestic shipping and fees are included in listed ticket prices. Pay in full or choose the Stagecoach Payment Plan to pay in five equal payments from September 22 through January. RV Resort, Car Camping and parking options will also be available online for purchase, with Travel Packages and Shuttles available via Valley Music Travel.

Stagecoach 2018 line-up

Aaron Watson

Ashley McBryde

Banditos

Brett Young

Brothers Osborne

Carly Pearce

Chris Janson

Chris Lane

Cody Jinks

Colter Wall

Dwight Yoakam

Florida Georgia Line

Garth Brooks

Gordon Lightfoot

Granger Smith

Jade Bird

Jade Jackson

Jake Owen

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Jillian Jacqueline

Jordan Davis

Joshua Hedley

Kacey Musgraves

Keith Urban

Kelsea Ballerini

Kenny Rogers

Lee Brice

Lillie Mae

Lindsay Ell

Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real

Midland

Molly Hatchet

Morgan Wallen

Muscadine Bloodline

Paul Cauthen

Ronnie Milsap

Runaway June

Seth Ennis

Tanya Tucker

Temecula Road

The Georgia Satellites

Tyler Childers

Walker Hayes

Walker McGuire

STAGECOACH is produced by Goldenvoice and The Messina Group

http://stagecoachfestival.com.