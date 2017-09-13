Garth Brooks, Keith Urban & Florida Georgia Line to Headline Stagecoach: California's Country Music Festival
Garth Brooks, Keith Urban & Florida Georgia Line to headline Stagecoach
@ Empire Polo Club, Indio, CA
April 27- 29, 2018
Festival Passes On Sale Friday, September 22, 2017 at 11:00 AM
LOS ANGELES, CA - This year, you 'aint seen nothing yet. Get ready for the biggest country music event ever staged. In 2018, the songs you sing, the food you crave, and the people you love take center stage as STAGECOACH returns Friday, April 27 through Sunday, April 29 for the festival's 12th edition at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, CA. Multi-platinum duo Florida Georgia Line will headline Friday of the festival to lead into four-time Grammy Award winning Keith Urban's Saturday performance while, in a rare festival appearance, Garth Brooks will close out Sunday.
The 3-day event will also feature performances by Lee Brice, Jake Owen, Kacey Musgraves, Kelsea Ballerini, Brett Young, Chris Lane, Brothers Osborne, Midland and more. (Full lineup as of September 13 is below).
New to the festival this year, Stagecoach will be introducing SiriusXM's Spotlight Stage to highlight today's up-and-comers; artists like Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde, Seth Ennis, Runaway June, Jordan Davis and more, while an updated HonkyTonk Dance Hall is set to feature even more DJs. SiriusXM will also broadcast live from the festival, featuring performances and interviews.
The festival will also be adding car camping for $179 as a lower budget option for attendees looking to stay closer to the music.
Now with a bigger culinary focus, look for a mouth-watering BBQ experience with craft beer and craft cocktails plus additional fare that will surprise. Pass holders will enjoy a diverse array of choices that go far beyond traditional barbecue while keeping with the classics: brisket, ribs, pulled pork and more. Look for exciting culinary announcements including a list of chefs, pit masters and restaurants on our website and social channels.
Festival passes go on sale Friday, September 22 at 11 AM PDT at http://stagecoachfestival.com
Pass Prices:
3-Day General Admission $329**
3-Day General Admission/Shuttle Combo $389**
3-Day Corral Standing Pit $1199
3-Day Corral C1 Reserved Seating $1199
3-Day Corral C2 Reserved Seating $899
**Tier 1 Pricing.
All taxes, domestic shipping and fees are included in listed ticket prices. Pay in full or choose the Stagecoach Payment Plan to pay in five equal payments from September 22 through January. RV Resort, Car Camping and parking options will also be available online for purchase, with Travel Packages and Shuttles available via Valley Music Travel.
Stagecoach 2018 line-up
Aaron Watson
Ashley McBryde
Banditos
Brett Young
Brothers Osborne
Carly Pearce
Chris Janson
Chris Lane
Cody Jinks
Colter Wall
Dwight Yoakam
Florida Georgia Line
Garth Brooks
Gordon Lightfoot
Granger Smith
Jade Bird
Jade Jackson
Jake Owen
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Jillian Jacqueline
Jordan Davis
Joshua Hedley
Kacey Musgraves
Keith Urban
Kelsea Ballerini
Kenny Rogers
Lee Brice
Lillie Mae
Lindsay Ell
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real
Midland
Molly Hatchet
Morgan Wallen
Muscadine Bloodline
Paul Cauthen
Ronnie Milsap
Runaway June
Seth Ennis
Tanya Tucker
Temecula Road
The Georgia Satellites
Tyler Childers
Walker Hayes
Walker McGuire
STAGECOACH is produced by Goldenvoice and The Messina Group
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesYoung Californians: Living with ParentsRealtor Julie Jalone, of MagnumOne Realty in Roseville, writes about why a growing number of young adults are living with their parents longer than ever.
Garth Brooks, Keith Urban & Florida Georgia Line to Headline Stagecoach: California's Country Music FestivalLOS ANGELES, CA - This year, you 'aint seen nothing yet. Get ready for the biggest country music event ever staged.
Placer County Fairgrounds relaunching as @ The Grounds in multimillion-dollar renovation Placer County, CA - In conjunction with a multimillion-dollar renovation, the Placer County Fairgrounds will relaunch as @ The Grounds to better reflect the diverse types of events
Roseville Flash Crime Report (9.12.17)Roseville, CA- Digest summary update of select police activity in Roseville for the period ending September 7, 2017.
Roseville Gas Prices Up 10 PercentRoseville, CA - Steadily rising gas prices in Roseville and Rocklin have been hard to miss. Prices have jumped nearly 10 percent at many locations
Placer County Property Tax Bills on the WayAuburn, Ca., - Placer County Treasurer-Tax Collector Jenine Windeshausen announced the property tax bills for the 2017-2018 fiscal year have been mailed.
Magnolia Ranch Trailhead Scenic Hiking AboundsColoma / Pilot Hill, CA- It was with excitement that we gladly returned along Highway 49 for a visit to the Magnolia Ranch Trailhead
Lexus RX 350 sporting new lookRoseville, CA- A beautiful vehicle with grace and style, the Lexus RX 350 was always a sport utility vehicle almost universally admired by women.
Folsom Community Service Day 2017Folsom, CA - More than 2,800 volunteers will complete nearly 50 service projects on Saturday, September 16 at Folsom's fourth annual Community Service Day
Exercise Classes for those with Parkinson's DiseaseSutter Auburn Faith Hospital is offering a free exercise class every Friday that is open to the community to help those with Parkinson's disease
Folic Acid May Mitigate Autism Risk From Pesticides(Sacramento, Calif.)-Researchers at UC Davis and other institutions have shown that mothers who take recommended amounts of folic acid around conception might reduce their children's pesticide-related autism risk
Placer County Water Agency UpdatesAUBURN, Calif. - At the September 7 meeting of the Placer County Water Agency (PCWA) Board of Directors, the Board received a presentation on a recently-completed rate study
NEWS: In Case You Missed It