Julie Teel joins Raley's Board of Directors
Raley's Announces Appointment of Julie Teel to its Board of Directors
West Sacramento, CA --- Raley's Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Julie Teel as a new Director, effective immediately. Julie Teel joins Raley's Board of Directors, bringing an extensive business knowledge and philanthropic experience.
"With our mutual commitment to see Raley's prosper as a family-owned business, I'm pleased to welcome Julie to the Board of Directors," said Michael Teel, Raley's Owner & Chief Executive Officer. "Julie is committed to helping steer the organization towards continued growth and success, connected to Raley's vision and purpose and passionate about our people."
Teel is actively involved in philanthropic efforts across Northern California and Nevada, including serving as a Trustee for Loyola Marymount University, a Board member for the Northern California and Northern Nevada Chapter of Make-A-Wish and the Tahoe Fund. Teel has a Bachelor's of Science degree from San Francisco State University and a Master's degree in Management from Sonoma State University.
