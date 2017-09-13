Placer Community Foundation Awards $33,000 in Grants to Serve Local Youth

Grants from the Giving Circle at Placer Community Foundation

Lincoln, CA - Eight local nonprofits that provide valuable services for youth recently received grants from the Giving Circle at Placer Community Foundation during a to honor the recipients reception at Buonarotti Ristorante in Lincoln.

The Community Foundation gave out grants totaling $33,000 to A Touch of Understanding, Axiom of Lincoln, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Nevada County, Boys & Girls Club of Placer County, Child Advocates of Placer County, ReCreate, ReDirect Nuevo Camino, and Stand Up Placer. This funding will support programs that serve youth and young adults ages 14-21. Such programs offer opportunities for young people to learn critical life and leadership skills and form lasting relationships; providing them with a stronger sense of belonging, empowerment and a bright future.

Grantee Big Brothers Big Sisters received a grant for the Pal Program, which is school based mentoring that matches high school juniors and seniors with elementary and middle school students who need support in academic and social skills. High school students are positively impacted by the experience of working in a one to one mentoring role helping another younger student strive for success. The younger students benefit academically-with increased attendance and focus on completing academic assignments-as well as in peer-related areas, including bullying and social acceptance. This program will serve the community of Colfax. Lindy Beatie, Program Development Manager at Big Brothers Big Sisters said, "The Pal Program helps our youth develop strong interpersonal relationships, become a positive influence in someone's life, and encourages them to connect with their community. This program is available to all teens at Colfax High, helping them build their skills portfolio, regardless of socioeconomic level."

Over its eight-year history, the Giving Circle has granted nearly $200,000 to local youth serving organizations through its Youth Development program. Local individuals and businesses join the Giving Circle because of their commitment to the cause and the unique ability to serve as hands-on reviewers of the grant proposals.

