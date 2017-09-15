Where Does William Jessup University Rank?

WJU Ranked Among U.S. News & World Report's Best Colleges

Growing University Gains Ranking in Two Categories



ROCKLIN, Calif. - William Jessup University is rated fourth in the Regional Colleges (West) rankings of the "Best Value" category and seventh for Regional Liberal Arts Colleges of the West in U.S. News & World Report's Best Colleges 2018 rankings that was released today.



The 2018 U.S. News and World Report ranking places William Jessup University as the top ranked Regional Colleges (West) Best Value school in the State of California. William Jessup is Sacramento's only residential four-year private university.



"William Jessup University is pleased at this additional external recognition of our growth and progress these past several years," said University President John Jackson. "William Jessup provides an increasingly high quality faith-based education for students in the Western United States and these rankings demonstrate that our programs and delivery platforms are increasingly being valued by our students and communities."



A college education can be one of the most important and costly decisions a prospective student will ever make. These rankings allow students to compare the quality of an institution based on various indicators of excellence. Rankings include National Universities, National Liberal Arts Colleges, Regional Universities and Regional Colleges.



Institutions are ranked on more than a dozen measures of academic quality, emphasizing important student outcomes such as graduation and retention rates.



The Best Value calculations take into account a school's academic quality based on its U.S. News Best Colleges ranking and the 2016-17 net cost of attendance for a student who received the average level of need-based financial aid.



Approximately 82 percent of students attending William Jessup University received grants based on need during the 2016-17 academic year.



"The recognition of William Jessup by U.S. News & World Report in the 2018 'Regional' rankings and 'Best Value' categories reflects the growing reputation of our academic programs," said Jessup's Chief Enrollment Management Officer Guy Adams. "This has been clearly evident in the growth the University experienced this year in graduate and degree completion programs."



This fall, Jessup reported nearly 300 graduate students are currently enrolled, a number that has nearly doubled since graduate programs began. William Jessup's graduate programs now reflect over a 90-percent increase in enrollment since it first offered a Master of Arts in Teaching three years ago.



"There is no question that the word is getting out about William Jessup and more students are learning about the quality education we deliver," Adams explained. "Our overall enrollment has grown about 14 percent this year."



The entire list of U.S. News & World Report's rankings is available at www.usnews.com/colleges. The official Best Colleges guidebook is available on newsstands October 10.



For more information about William Jessup University, visit www.jessup.edu or call (916) 577-2200.