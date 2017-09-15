Sierra Pregnancy & Health Expands Offerings
(Roseville, CA) - Sierra Pregnancy & Health (SPH) recently announced plans to expand their health clinic by 1,500 square feet to better serve the needs of their growing number of patients. The space will be used as an added exam room along with much needed office space. Construction will commence in September and there will be no interruption of services.
After becoming a state licensed medical clinic in November, SPH began offering a broader range of pregnancy and sexual health services such as ultrasounds and STD testing for men and women. Customary services remain in place, such as early detection pregnancy tests, prenatal education, patient advocacy and more. SPH accepts zero government funding and offers all services free of charge.
"Since becoming a medical clinic, we have seen an uptick in demand for our services," says Tricia Lewis, Executive Director of SPH. "Adding this additional square footage will help meet the demands of our community. The availability of this space becoming ours, especially within our existing building is perfect."
"We are happy to be offering the support, care and resources our patients have not been able to receive in the wider medical community," said Lewis. "Our goal is to continue to grow so that we may be able to continue supporting larger numbers or patients in our facility."
About Sierra Pregnancy & Health: Sierra Pregnancy & Health (SPH) is a non-profit, free medical clinic funded 100 percent by community donations and receives no state or federal government funding. SPH administers multiple community programs including free early detection pregnancy testing and confirmation, ultrasound, prenatal education, pregnancy and life skills training, provision of resources for mothers and infants, nutrition and parenting education, mentoring for expectant parents, and STD/STI screening and treatment.
