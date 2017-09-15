Animal Services Center Open House September 23

Food, fun and fur at Animal Services Center open house Sept. 23

Auburn, CA - The Animal Services Center in Auburn will be opening its doors Sept. 23 to welcome the public for a behind-the-scenes look at its programs and facility. The Open House event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the center at 11232 B Ave in Auburn.

Attendees can visit with adoptable animals; tour the facility; enjoy food and fun activities; and meet with local vendors and rescue groups including Gold Country Wildlife Rescue across the street.

The event is free and open to adults and children of all ages.

"We are looking forward to showcasing some of the fantastic features of this facility as well as the programs and partnerships that have helped us boost our adoption rates," said animal services manager Katie Ingram.

Placer County Animal Services will celebrate the "Dog Days of September" all month long with $15 dog adoptions, excluding licensing fees - a discount of more than $100. In addition, adoption fees for the first 62 dogs adopted in September will be waived entirely thanks to the generosity of a local businessperson.

Dog adoption fees include the cost of the heartworm test (for dogs over 6 months); heartworm prevention while in the shelter; flea and tick prevention; a first distemper, parvo and bordetella vaccination; rabies vaccination (if over 4 months); deworming; micro chipping; and spay or neuter procedures.

The center at 11232 B Avenue in Auburn is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday. You can also search adoptable animals on the Placer County website. Adopters must complete an application.