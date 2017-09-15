Animal Services Center Open House September 23
Food, fun and fur at Animal Services Center open house Sept. 23
Auburn, CA - The Animal Services Center in Auburn will be opening its doors Sept. 23 to welcome the public for a behind-the-scenes look at its programs and facility. The Open House event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the center at 11232 B Ave in Auburn.
Attendees can visit with adoptable animals; tour the facility; enjoy food and fun activities; and meet with local vendors and rescue groups including Gold Country Wildlife Rescue across the street.
The event is free and open to adults and children of all ages.
"We are looking forward to showcasing some of the fantastic features of this facility as well as the programs and partnerships that have helped us boost our adoption rates," said animal services manager Katie Ingram.
Placer County Animal Services will celebrate the "Dog Days of September" all month long with $15 dog adoptions, excluding licensing fees - a discount of more than $100. In addition, adoption fees for the first 62 dogs adopted in September will be waived entirely thanks to the generosity of a local businessperson.
Dog adoption fees include the cost of the heartworm test (for dogs over 6 months); heartworm prevention while in the shelter; flea and tick prevention; a first distemper, parvo and bordetella vaccination; rabies vaccination (if over 4 months); deworming; micro chipping; and spay or neuter procedures.
The center at 11232 B Avenue in Auburn is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday. You can also search adoptable animals on the Placer County website. Adopters must complete an application.
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesOur Most Vulnerable Residents: Expanding Medical Care & HousingThe Placer County Board of Supervisors recently approved two new components of the Whole Person Care pilot program: a medical respite unit that will provide interim care for at-risk clients leaving the hospital, along with a new agreement to purchase housing units
Animal Services Center Open House September 23Auburn, CA - Auburn, CA - The Animal Services Center in Auburn will be opening its doors Sept. 23 to welcome the public for a behind-the-scenes look at its programs and facility
Sierra Pregnancy & Health Expands OfferingsRoseville, CA) - Sierra Pregnancy & Health (SPH) recently announced plans to expand their health clinic by 1,500 square feet to better serve the needs
Where Does William Jessup University Rank?The U.S. News & World Report 2018 college rankings are out. Where does Rocklin based William Jessup rank?
Placer Community Foundation Awards $33,000 in Grants to Serve Local YouthLincoln, CA - Eight local nonprofits that provide valuable services for youth recently received grants from the Giving Circle at Placer Community Foundation
Julie Teel joins Raley's Board of Directors West Sacramento, CA --- Raley's Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Julie Teel as a new Director, effective immediately.
Young Californians: Living with ParentsRealtor Julie Jalone, of MagnumOne Realty in Roseville, writes about why a growing number of young adults are living with their parents longer than ever.
Garth Brooks, Keith Urban & Florida Georgia Line to Headline Stagecoach: California's Country Music FestivalLOS ANGELES, CA - This year, you 'aint seen nothing yet. Get ready for the biggest country music event ever staged.
Placer County Fairgrounds relaunching as @ The Grounds in multimillion-dollar renovation Placer County, CA - In conjunction with a multimillion-dollar renovation, the Placer County Fairgrounds will relaunch as @ The Grounds to better reflect the diverse types of events
Roseville Flash Crime Report (9.12.17)Roseville, CA- Digest summary update of select police activity in Roseville for the period ending September 7, 2017.
Roseville Gas Prices Up 10 PercentRoseville, CA - Steadily rising gas prices in Roseville and Rocklin have been hard to miss. Prices have jumped nearly 10 percent at many locations
Placer County Property Tax Bills on the WayAuburn, Ca., - Placer County Treasurer-Tax Collector Jenine Windeshausen announced the property tax bills for the 2017-2018 fiscal year have been mailed.
NEWS: In Case You Missed It