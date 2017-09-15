Our Most Vulnerable Residents: Expanding Medical Care & Housing
Whole Person Care program expands with addition of medical respite, housing facilities
The Placer County Board of Supervisors recently approved two new components of the Whole Person Care pilot program: a medical respite unit that will provide interim care for at-risk clients leaving the hospital, along with a new agreement to purchase housing units.
Whole Person Care is a five-year program that works to better coordinate physical health, behavioral health and social services for at-risk clients who are high users of multiple services, including emergency departments, probation, mental health and substance use programs and social services. So far, the county has enrolled nearly 90 people in the program.
The medical respite unit at 11084 B Avenue in Auburn, the site of the former Children's Receiving Home that closed its doors last year, will have five beds to start. The facility will provide support for individuals who are too ill or frail to recover from a physical illness or injury on the streets, but are not ill enough to be in a hospital.
"These are people who were falling through the cracks. They'd end up going back to the emergency room again and again," said county Health Officer Dr. Rob Oldham. "Now we can make sure they're able to fully recover as we simultaneously work to help stabilize their living situations."
Under the agreement approved by the Board of Supervisors today, The Gathering Inn - a local nonprofit organization known for operating a shelter program in Roseville - will run the medical respite unit through the end of 2018. The Gathering Inn currently operates a five-bed interim care program that serves a similar clientele and is largely funded by Sutter Health and Kaiser Permanente. The medical respite unit will serve patients not currently eligible for that program, and will be the first of its kind in Placer County.
The board also approved a $1.7 million agreement with Advocates for Mentally Ill Housing Inc. to purchase housing units for Whole Person Care, funded primarily through a grant from Sutter Health. Placer County properties purchased by AMIH under this agreement would be subject to a 45-year deed restriction limiting their use.
These units will be added to a growing portfolio of housing purchased by the county for at-risk clients, including some with mental illness. The county currently supports permanent housing for more than 130 individuals with U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development funding. The new units through AMIH will be dedicated specifically to Whole Person Care clientele.
"We're excited to see Whole Person Care expanding, especially with community partners like AMIH and The Gathering Inn invested in its mission," said Health and Human Services Director Jeff Brown.
"This is a classic example of what we do here in Placer County. We're able to work with local nonprofits to give us as much bang for the buck as we can," said District 1 Supervisor Jack Duran.
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesOur Most Vulnerable Residents: Expanding Medical Care & HousingThe Placer County Board of Supervisors recently approved two new components of the Whole Person Care pilot program: a medical respite unit that will provide interim care for at-risk clients leaving the hospital, along with a new agreement to purchase housing units
Animal Services Center Open House September 23Auburn, CA - Auburn, CA - The Animal Services Center in Auburn will be opening its doors Sept. 23 to welcome the public for a behind-the-scenes look at its programs and facility
Sierra Pregnancy & Health Expands OfferingsRoseville, CA) - Sierra Pregnancy & Health (SPH) recently announced plans to expand their health clinic by 1,500 square feet to better serve the needs
Where Does William Jessup University Rank?The U.S. News & World Report 2018 college rankings are out. Where does Rocklin based William Jessup rank?
Placer Community Foundation Awards $33,000 in Grants to Serve Local YouthLincoln, CA - Eight local nonprofits that provide valuable services for youth recently received grants from the Giving Circle at Placer Community Foundation
Julie Teel joins Raley's Board of Directors West Sacramento, CA --- Raley's Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Julie Teel as a new Director, effective immediately.
Young Californians: Living with ParentsRealtor Julie Jalone, of MagnumOne Realty in Roseville, writes about why a growing number of young adults are living with their parents longer than ever.
Garth Brooks, Keith Urban & Florida Georgia Line to Headline Stagecoach: California's Country Music FestivalLOS ANGELES, CA - This year, you 'aint seen nothing yet. Get ready for the biggest country music event ever staged.
Placer County Fairgrounds relaunching as @ The Grounds in multimillion-dollar renovation Placer County, CA - In conjunction with a multimillion-dollar renovation, the Placer County Fairgrounds will relaunch as @ The Grounds to better reflect the diverse types of events
Roseville Flash Crime Report (9.12.17)Roseville, CA- Digest summary update of select police activity in Roseville for the period ending September 7, 2017.
Roseville Gas Prices Up 10 PercentRoseville, CA - Steadily rising gas prices in Roseville and Rocklin have been hard to miss. Prices have jumped nearly 10 percent at many locations
Placer County Property Tax Bills on the WayAuburn, Ca., - Placer County Treasurer-Tax Collector Jenine Windeshausen announced the property tax bills for the 2017-2018 fiscal year have been mailed.
NEWS: In Case You Missed It