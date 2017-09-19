Roseville Club to Host Tennis Sectional Championship

Johnson Ranch Racquet Club in Roseville to Host Tennis Event Sept. 21-24

Roseville, CA - The United States Tennis Association (USTA) Northern California Adult 55+ Tennis Sectional Championship will be arriving on Sept. 21-24 bringing nearly 400 adult tennis players 55 and older to Roseville. Placer Valley Tourism (PVT) in conjunction with Johnson Ranch Racquet Club are thrilled to host an event of this caliber.



Doubles teams from all throughout Northern California will be competing with players coming from as far south as Fresno, up north from the Mendocino area and everywhere in between. All had to pre-qualify to be eligible to compete in this sectional championship.

Jennifer Nelson, the USTA Norcal Adult Leagues Coordinator, explained that all matches are doubles with separate men and women divisions competing in levels 6.0, 7.0, 8.0 and 9.0. The winners of the final matches will advance to the national championship where they will compete against the 16 other sections in the country this October.

"We are looking forward to hosting the top teams from all over Northern California at these sectionals so if you enjoy tennis this is a perfect opportunity to come out and watch some great matches," commented Nelson. "Best of luck to all the teams competing!"

Players will arrive in Placer Valley on Thursday, Sept. 21 for check-in and the matches will start at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 22. Each doubles team will have a minimum of three matches throughout the weekend and they will follow a round robin format.

Johnson Ranch Racquet Club is located at 2600 Eureka Rd in Roseville. Mark your calendar and come watch these top players serve up some fantastic tennis.