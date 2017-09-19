Roseville Club to Host Tennis Sectional Championship
Johnson Ranch Racquet Club in Roseville to Host Tennis Event Sept. 21-24
Roseville, CA - The United States Tennis Association (USTA) Northern California Adult 55+ Tennis Sectional Championship will be arriving on Sept. 21-24 bringing nearly 400 adult tennis players 55 and older to Roseville. Placer Valley Tourism (PVT) in conjunction with Johnson Ranch Racquet Club are thrilled to host an event of this caliber.
Doubles teams from all throughout Northern California will be competing with players coming from as far south as Fresno, up north from the Mendocino area and everywhere in between. All had to pre-qualify to be eligible to compete in this sectional championship.
Jennifer Nelson, the USTA Norcal Adult Leagues Coordinator, explained that all matches are doubles with separate men and women divisions competing in levels 6.0, 7.0, 8.0 and 9.0. The winners of the final matches will advance to the national championship where they will compete against the 16 other sections in the country this October.
"We are looking forward to hosting the top teams from all over Northern California at these sectionals so if you enjoy tennis this is a perfect opportunity to come out and watch some great matches," commented Nelson. "Best of luck to all the teams competing!"
Players will arrive in Placer Valley on Thursday, Sept. 21 for check-in and the matches will start at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 22. Each doubles team will have a minimum of three matches throughout the weekend and they will follow a round robin format.
Johnson Ranch Racquet Club is located at 2600 Eureka Rd in Roseville. Mark your calendar and come watch these top players serve up some fantastic tennis.
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesRecovery Happens Event in Auburn September 23Auburn, CA- This annual event celebrates people recovering from substance use or mental health concerns, highlighting their success stories
New Social Host Ordinance in AuburnAUBURN, Calif. - The Auburn City Council unanimously passed a civil social host ordinance during their city council meeting.
Versatile Hyundai Ioniq: Has EV and Hybrid modeRoseville, CA - Anyone interested in purchasing the all-new 2017 Hyundai Ioniq better be proficient at decision making
Roseville Gas Price Hikes Slow Heading into AutumnRoseville, CA- Coming off recent upticks in prices, Roseville area residents have seen prices remain relatively stable this past week.
WJU Baseball adds experience and leadership to staffROCKLIN, Calif. - William Jessup head baseball coach Jake McKinley is pleased to introduce the new coaching staff for the Warriors, bringing years of experience and leadership
Roseville Club to Host Tennis Sectional ChampionshipRoseville, CA - The United States Tennis Association (USTA) Northern California Adult 55+ Tennis Sectional Championship will be arriving on Sept. 21-24
Our Most Vulnerable Residents: Expanding Medical Care & HousingThe Placer County Board of Supervisors recently approved two new components of the Whole Person Care pilot program: a medical respite unit that will provide interim care for at-risk clients leaving the hospital, along with a new agreement to purchase housing units
Animal Services Center Open House September 23Auburn, CA - Auburn, CA - The Animal Services Center in Auburn will be opening its doors Sept. 23 to welcome the public for a behind-the-scenes look at its programs and facility
Sierra Pregnancy & Health Expands OfferingsRoseville, CA) - Sierra Pregnancy & Health (SPH) recently announced plans to expand their health clinic by 1,500 square feet to better serve the needs
Where Does William Jessup University Rank?The U.S. News & World Report 2018 college rankings are out. Where does Rocklin based William Jessup rank?
Placer Community Foundation Awards $33,000 in Grants to Serve Local YouthLincoln, CA - Eight local nonprofits that provide valuable services for youth recently received grants from the Giving Circle at Placer Community Foundation
Julie Teel joins Raley's Board of Directors West Sacramento, CA --- Raley's Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Julie Teel as a new Director, effective immediately.
NEWS: In Case You Missed It