Recovery Happens Event in Auburn September 23
Recovery Happens event to celebrate transformation
Auburn, CA- This annual event celebrates people recovering from substance use or mental health concerns, highlighting their success stories. Resources about treatment and recovery programs will be available.
Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
3885 Richardson Drive
Auburn, CA
In addition to informational booths, the event will also include a barbecue, music, games, prizes and more.
"This event offers fun for the whole family. We know that substance use and mental health concerns don't just have an impact on the individual, but on everyone around them," said Amy Ellis, director of the county's Adult System of Care. "When recovery happens, we want to celebrate that and recognize everyone that has played a role."
The event is sponsored by Placer County Health and Human Services; Mental Health, Alcohol and Drug Board members; and numerous other community partners.
Although recovery is officially celebrated each September, Placer County offers a variety of resources and treatment programs year-round, which can be found at http://placer.ca.gov/departments/hhs/adult
