Sacramento Metro Chamber Small Business Development Center Updates

Creating and retaining over 650 jobs and securing $32 million in capital for the Capital Region

SACRAMENTO, CA - In less than three years after assisting its first client in December 2014, the Sacramento Metro Chamber's Capital Region Small Business Development Center (SBDC) has successfully helped over 100 NEW businesses open their doors and secure over $32 million in capital for local businesses throughout the Capital Region.

Our mission here at the Metro Chamber is to advocate for a business climate that both supports and helps businesses grow," said Peter Tateishi, President & CEO, Sacramento Metro Chamber. "By focusing on organic job growth and keeping companies in our Capital Region, we are directly bringing that mission to life through the SBDC. Knowing we've played a role in 104 new business starts and in helping existing businesses grow, is incredibly gratifying and exactly the kind of business we are in at the Metro Chamber."

Housed and administered by the Sacramento Metro Chamber, the SBDC is a resource for small businesses looking to expand and the innovative entrepreneur ready to get a new business started. To date, the SBDC has:

* counseled nearly 1,600 individuals,

* assisted in securing 157 loans or equity investments resulting in $32 million in capital infusion

* created 412 jobs and retained 254, and

* helped open 104 NEW businesses across the Capital Region

The SBDC offers FREE, high-quality business advice on a wide range of skill sets from financial management, accessing capital, marketing, importing and exporting and how to start a business. Funded by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and local matching dollars, a primary goal for the SBDC is to help businesses obtain the financing they need to grow. They work closely with area banks, credit unions, and alternative lenders to help companies build partnerships and secure the appropriate loans and capital.

"My SBDC mentor showed me how to make a solid business plan, create and understand financial projections, execute SBA loan proposals, commercial space, marketing, and more, said Kate Castor, owner of Arthur Murray Dance Studio in Folsom. "I achieved all those and succeeded in starting my small business. To this day, I meet with my mentor on a regular basis and will always be very grateful for the SBDC organization for how they've enhanced my career."

Since its opening, the Capital Region SBDC has opened 8 hubs across 8 counties and forged partnerships with local innovation and collaboration spaces offering consulting services to budding entrepreneurs. The SBDC has helped a wide variety of business owners in various industries such as independent accountants and physicians, restaurants, manufacturing facilities and website and design firms.

