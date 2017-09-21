Roseville City School District partners with Tommy Apostolos Fund

Tommy Apostolos Fund launches program to supply local schools with emergency clothing items

Roseville, Calif. - Accidents happen, which is why local nonprofit, Tommy Apostolos Fund, is launching its newest program, "Kids' Care Kits."

The organization has partnered with schools in the Roseville City School District to provide socks, sweatpants and underwear for kids whose clothes get wet or torn. Tommy Apostolos Fund will distribute the kits at the district's school board meeting on Thursday, Sept. 21st at 6 p.m.

"With many parents working and some with limited transportation, we realize that they may not always be able to make it to school with a change of clothing every time an accident occurs," said Hallie Romero, executive director of Tommy Apostolos Fund. "Many schools have extra spirit wear shirts, but spare lower garments are seldom available."

On Wednesday, Sept. 20, Hewlett Packard's community outreach team will assemble the kits. Each kit will contain six pairs of socks, six pairs of sweatpants and three packages of boys' and girls' underwear in sizes small through large thanks to generous sponsorships from Kohl's and Saint Anna's Greek Orthodox Church. The program will benefit 15 schools in the Roseville City School District who expressed a need for the items.

Community members can support the "Kids' Care Kit" program or Tommy Apostolos Fund's signature Kid's Holiday Shopping Spree by making a donation at http://tommyafund.com or contacting tommyafund@gmail.com for more information.

About Tommy Apostolos Fund

Tommy Apostolos Fund is a nonprofit organization committed to providing clothing, school supplies & other necessities to children in Roseville. The organization is prominently recognized throughout the Placer County community for hosting fundraising events, school supply drives and its annual Kid's Holiday Shopping Spree, where over 400 underserved Roseville children are given the opportunity to shop for brand new, warm clothing and essential winter gear-all expenses paid.