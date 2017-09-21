Roseville City School District partners with Tommy Apostolos Fund
Tommy Apostolos Fund launches program to supply local schools with emergency clothing items
Roseville, Calif. - Accidents happen, which is why local nonprofit, Tommy Apostolos Fund, is launching its newest program, "Kids' Care Kits."
The organization has partnered with schools in the Roseville City School District to provide socks, sweatpants and underwear for kids whose clothes get wet or torn. Tommy Apostolos Fund will distribute the kits at the district's school board meeting on Thursday, Sept. 21st at 6 p.m.
"With many parents working and some with limited transportation, we realize that they may not always be able to make it to school with a change of clothing every time an accident occurs," said Hallie Romero, executive director of Tommy Apostolos Fund. "Many schools have extra spirit wear shirts, but spare lower garments are seldom available."
On Wednesday, Sept. 20, Hewlett Packard's community outreach team will assemble the kits. Each kit will contain six pairs of socks, six pairs of sweatpants and three packages of boys' and girls' underwear in sizes small through large thanks to generous sponsorships from Kohl's and Saint Anna's Greek Orthodox Church. The program will benefit 15 schools in the Roseville City School District who expressed a need for the items.
Community members can support the "Kids' Care Kit" program or Tommy Apostolos Fund's signature Kid's Holiday Shopping Spree by making a donation at http://tommyafund.com or contacting tommyafund@gmail.com for more information.
About Tommy Apostolos Fund
Tommy Apostolos Fund is a nonprofit organization committed to providing clothing, school supplies & other necessities to children in Roseville. The organization is prominently recognized throughout the Placer County community for hosting fundraising events, school supply drives and its annual Kid's Holiday Shopping Spree, where over 400 underserved Roseville children are given the opportunity to shop for brand new, warm clothing and essential winter gear-all expenses paid.
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesFree Dementia Training on Sept. 27 for Families of Loved Ones Roseville, CA- The number of Americans living with Alzheimer's disease is expected to triple - from five million today to more than 16 million by 2050 - unless a cure is found
Step Up for Down Syndrome Walk October 8thSacramento, CA - Join the Down Syndrome Information Alliance as we unite for a common cause and raise funds at the 2017 Step Up For Down Syndrome Walk
Roseville City School District partners with Tommy Apostolos FundRoseville, Calif. - Accidents happen, which is why local nonprofit, Tommy Apostolos Fund, is launching its newest program, "Kids' Care Kits."
Sacramento Metro Chamber Small Business Development Center UpdatesSACRAMENTO, CA - In less than three years after assisting its first client in December 2014, the Sacramento Metro Chamber's Capital Region Small Business Development Center
Recovery Happens Event in Auburn September 23Auburn, CA- This annual event celebrates people recovering from substance use or mental health concerns, highlighting their success stories
New Social Host Ordinance in AuburnAUBURN, Calif. - The Auburn City Council unanimously passed a civil social host ordinance during their city council meeting.
Versatile Hyundai Ioniq: Has EV and Hybrid modeRoseville, CA - Anyone interested in purchasing the all-new 2017 Hyundai Ioniq better be proficient at decision making
Roseville Gas Price Hikes Slow Heading into AutumnRoseville, CA- Coming off recent upticks in prices, Roseville area residents have seen prices remain relatively stable this past week.
WJU Baseball adds experience and leadership to staffROCKLIN, Calif. - William Jessup head baseball coach Jake McKinley is pleased to introduce the new coaching staff for the Warriors, bringing years of experience and leadership
Roseville Club to Host Tennis Sectional ChampionshipRoseville, CA - The United States Tennis Association (USTA) Northern California Adult 55+ Tennis Sectional Championship will be arriving on Sept. 21-24
Our Most Vulnerable Residents: Expanding Medical Care & HousingThe Placer County Board of Supervisors recently approved two new components of the Whole Person Care pilot program: a medical respite unit that will provide interim care for at-risk clients leaving the hospital, along with a new agreement to purchase housing units
Animal Services Center Open House September 23Auburn, CA - Auburn, CA - The Animal Services Center in Auburn will be opening its doors Sept. 23 to welcome the public for a behind-the-scenes look at its programs and facility
NEWS: In Case You Missed It