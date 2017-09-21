Step Up for Down Syndrome Walk October 8th
13th Annual Step Up For Down Syndrome Walk
Sacramento, CA - Join the Down Syndrome Information Alliance as we unite for a common cause and raise funds at the 2017 Step Up For Down Syndrome Walk. Whether you have Down syndrome, know someone who does, or just want to show your support, take the first step and donate or register today. Help us spread the word; all are welcome to join us for a great day of celebration.
Step Up for Down Syndrome Walk
Sunday, October 8, 2017
William Land Park
3800 S Land Park Drive,
The Down Syndrome Information Alliance provides support and resources to empower individuals with Down syndrome, their families, and our community. We envision a community where people with Down syndrome are empowered, respected as individuals, and accepted as valued participants in neighborhood schools, community activities, and the business world.
Without funding from the Step Up Walk, the Down Syndrome Information Alliance cannot provide the resources, support and programs that we do! Here are just some of the great things happening at DSIA:
* Parent-to-Parent Program
Provides support, networking, and information to families as they get a new diagnosis for their newly born or expected child.
* Educational Speaker Series
Expert speakers and workshops on various topics such as speech therapy, social security, nutrition, education, special needs trusts, and the list goes on!
* Hospital Outreach Program
Provides up-to-date information and resources to hospitals and medical professionals
* Information and Referral
We are responsive to all requests for information via phone, email, or Web.
* Parent Mentors
DSIA has highly-trained Parent Mentors that we match with parents who receive a new diagnosis. Parent Mentors provide support, understanding, answer questions, and can help new parents make connections to other families in their community.
* Down Comforter Package
When families receive a new diagnosis of Down syndrome, each family is given a package full of resources including our parent guide containing information on Down syndrome and messages of hope and inspiration, DSIA's original books featuring local families, and much more!
* Self-Advocate and Family Events
Fun, exciting, and educational social opportunities offered year round.
* Outreach and Advocacy
We work with educators, healthcare professionals, and other community members to help us achieve our mission.
More information and registration online at https://www.ds-stride.org/dsiastepup
