Free Dementia Training on Sept. 27 for Families of Loved Ones

Roseville, CA- The number of Americans living with Alzheimer's disease is expected to triple - from five million today to more than 16 million by 2050 - unless a cure is found. As the number of people with Alzheimer's and other dementias increases, so too, will the need for communities to adapt and become more accessible to those living with the disease. That is why three Home Instead Senior Care offices serving Sacramento are giving area residents the opportunity to learn more about this impactful disease. Based on input from aging and dementia experts, the free "Practical Alzheimer's Solutions" program will provide community members with the education and support needed to interact with and care for those with Alzheimer's and other dementias. This session is a part of Alzheimer's Learning℠ Day programs from Home Instead Senior Care. Free trainings are happening across North America to encourage communities to learn more about the disease, educate others and share what they have learned.

