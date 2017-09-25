2 Killed, Multiple Injuries in Weekend Crash

Multiple Car Collision On I-80 W/B Causes 2 Deaths And Multiple Injuries

On September 22, 2017, at approximately 8:52 p.m., a female was driving a silver 2010 Hyundai Sonata westbound on I-80 west of Madison Ave in the #4 lane, stalled in traffic for unknown reasons, with her taillights off. There were two male passengers inside the Hyundai. A male driver driving a black 2006 Ford tow truck was towing a black 2000 Honda Accord and traveling westbound on I-80 approaching the Hyundai's location. Shortly behind and to the left of the Ford, in the #1 lane, was a silver 2004 Toyota Sienna also traveling westbound on I-80 driven by a male. The Ford struck the rear of the Hyundai pushing it forward and to the left where both the Ford and the Hyundai veered up in the #1 lane at the same time that the Toyota was passing their location. The front right side of the Toyota struck the left side of the Ford and all three vehicles came to rest in the #1 lane of westbound I-80.

The CHP was dispatched to this initial collision and arrived on scene shortly after it occurred. Shortly after officers arrived on scene a male driver driving a 2012 Dodge Ram pickup stopped in the #1 lane and activated his hazard lights in order to protect officers from oncoming traffic. Shortly afterwards a silver 2006 Dodge Caravan driven by a female struck the rear of the Dodge Ram. Almost immediately after this collision a Chevrolet Camaro struck the rear of the Dodge Ram and burst into flames. Sacramento Metro Fire was able to extinguish the fire from the Camaro quickly.

The female driver and male front passenger of the 2010 Hyundai Sonata died at the scene. The male passenger of the Hyundai sustained major injuries and was transported to the hospital by Sacramento Metro Fire. The driver of the 2004 Toyota Sienna received moderate injuries and was transported to the hospital by Sacramento Metro Fire. The driver of the 2006 Dodge Caravan sustained major injuries and was transported to the hospital by Sacramento Metro Fire.

The CHP handled both collision investigations. The left 3 lanes were closed until 12:33 a.m. It is unknown if alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in this collision.