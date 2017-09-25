Roseville Gas Prices Dip Slightly

Roseville, CA - Roseville area residents received a little relief at the pump this past week as gas prices dipped slightly. Here are the lowest prices currently being reported in Roseville. Check back regularly as prices are updated 24/7 all year.

Sacramento, CA, - Average retail gasoline prices in Sacramento have fallen 4.2 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.00/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 720 gas outlets in Sacramento. This compares with the national average that has fallen 5.5 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.55/g, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.



Including the change in gas prices in Sacramento during the past week, prices yesterday were 33.1 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 14.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. The national average has increased 19.6 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 34.7 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.



According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on September 25 in Sacramento have ranged widely over the last five years:

$2.67/g in 2016, $2.73/g in 2015, $3.62/g in 2014, $3.89/g in 2013 and $4.08/g in 2012.



Areas in California and their current gas price climate:

Stockton- $3.01/g, down 4.0 cents per gallon from last week's $3.05/g.

Modesto- $2.98/g, down 1.7 cents per gallon from last week's $3.00/g.

Oakland- $3.17/g, down 2.4 cents per gallon from last week's $3.19/g.



"For the second straight week, almost every state saw average gasoline prices fall notably as refineries continue to heal after Harvey and work on restoring production of motor fuels ," said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy. "While oil prices have gained momentum in the last few weeks, it will not be enough to stymie the continued decline at gas pumps, which will bring the national average down another 5-10 cents in the week ahead. Impressively, some gas stations in areas of the Great Lakes have dropped their prices by as much as 30-65 cents per gallon in the last two weeks, even as the national average has dropped just half of that, thanks to intense price wars and undercutting. But for those motorists in those states- Michigan, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky- prices may temporarily bounce back up in the next day or two as stations reset their prices. Nationwide, many motorists have asked why all gas prices haven't come back down to pre-Harvey levels, and while the answer is complex, in short, it will take weeks or months to see gasoline inventories recover fully, but prices will continue to slowly drift lower as inventories slowly improve."



