Kelli's Cookies For Goodness Bakes to Host Taste of Placer Event

Taste of Placer, on October 21 at the Roseville Sports Center

(Roseville, CA) With no shortage of fresh ideas, Kelli Ridenour, of the famed Kelli's Cookies, is at it again. Fresh from launching Kelli's Cookies For Goodness Bakes in June, Ridenour is planning an inaugural fundraising event, Taste of Placer, on October 21 at the Roseville Sports Center.

This event will help launch the new non-profit organization by bringing awareness to the services they offer, as well as raise funds necessary to expand the program to help more youth in need. The program focuses on mentorship of foster youth, offering job training and employment to at-risk youth in the greater Placer and Sacramento regions.

"On hand will be the finest restaurants, wineries and breweries that have transformed our region into the Farm-to-Fork Capital," said Ridenour. "You'll be taken on a culinary tour of Placer County while helping change the lives of our area's future leaders. A supportive community such as Placer is what makes all the differences in the lives of these kids."

More than 30 businesses from the local food and beverage scene will serve their menu favorites. Attendees will enjoy all you can eat diverse cuisine and beverages, silent auction, raffle items, photo booth and music provided by All Star DJ.

Tickets to this event are available online or by visiting Kelli's Cookies For Goodness Bakes at 605 Douglas Blvd in Roseville.

More information about Kelli's Cookies For Goodness Bakes: Kelli's Cookies For Goodness Bake launched in 2017 with a mission is to mentor, employ and inspire foster and at-risk youth in the greater Placer and Sacramento regions. For Goodness Bakes helps equip youth ages 18-24 with practical job skills and work experience to help become self-sufficient and successful in life.

To learn more, visit www.forgoodnessbakes.org.