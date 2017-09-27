Rocklin Police Officer Arrested for Assault with Deadly Weapon
Rocklin Police Officer on Paid Leave Following Arrest
The following release issued by the Rocklin Police Department.
Rocklin, CA- At approximately 6:00 A.M on Sunday September 24, 2017, on the 5400 block of South Grove St., Officers from the Rocklin Police Department were involved in a driving under the influence arrest in the City of Rocklin.
During the arrest, one of our officers used a baton in a manner that appeared to be excessive. Officers brought their concerns forward regarding the incident. After reviewing video footage the Rocklin Police Department immediately reached out and requested that the Placer County District Attorney's Office conduct an independent review to determine if this level of force rose to a criminal level. After review, the Placer County District Attorney's office determined they would be filing charges.
This evening, around 6:00 PM, Officer Brad Alford, who is currently on paid administrative leave, was arrested by the Placer County District Attorney's Office for Penal Code Sections 245
(a) 1 Assault with a deadly weapon with an enhancement for causing great bodily injury, 149 Assault Under the Color of Authority and 118.1 Filing a False Police Report, that was a result of this use of force.
He was booked at the Placer County Jail.
At Rocklin Police Chief Chad Butler's request, the Placer County District Attorney's Office will continue conducting the criminal investigation into this incident, while the Rocklin Police Department conducts a parallel internal investigation to determine any violations of department policies and procedures.
This is a sad and unfortunate incident for all of those involved, including the community and our organization. This type of behavior will not be tolerated. As a department, we pride ourselves on working with our community and an incident like this tarnishes the reputation of the hardworking men and women who work here.
We will continue working with The District Attorney's Office to bring a swift conclusion to this case.
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesBuying a home - 4 ways to get your offer accepted!Sacramento area Realtor Julie Jalone, of MagnumOne Realty in Roseville, gives four suggestions for buyers to increase the probability of success in buying a home in the Sacramento area seller's market.
Opioid Crisis Focus at Aegis Open House in RosevilleAegis Treatment Centers in Roseville will be hosting an open house tonight to discuss how the opioid crisis is affecting our community.
Rocklin Police Officer Arrested for Assault with Deadly WeaponRocklin, CA- Officer Brad Alford, who is currently on paid administrative leave, was arrested by the Placer County District Attorney's Office for Penal Code Sections
Kelli's Cookies For Goodness Bakes to Host Taste of Placer Event (Roseville, CA) With no shortage of fresh ideas, Kelli Ridenour, of the famed Kelli's Cookies, is at it again. Fresh from launching Kelli's Cookies For Goodness Bakes in June, Ridenour is planning an inaugural fundraising event, Taste of Placer
Nissan Rogue now includes Hybrid modelHowever, the hidden truth is that Nissan sells quite a few Rogue models. In fact, according to JD Powers, the Rogue had sales of
Roseville Gas Prices Dip SlightlyRoseville, CA - Roseville area residents received a little relief at the pump this past week as gas prices dipped slightly.
PCWA Updates on North Lake Tahoe BasinFor its September 21 Board meeting, the Placer County Water Agency (PCWA) Board of Directors traveled to Squaw Valley for its annual east slope meeting
2 Killed, Multiple Injuries in Weekend CrashSeptember 22, 2017, at approximately 8:52 p.m., a female was driving a silver 2010 Hyundai Sonata westbound on I-80 west of Madison Ave in the #4 lane
$866 Million Budget for Placer County ApprovedThe Placer County Board of Supervisors has approved the county's final 2017-18 budget of $866.2 million, an increase of 6.2 percent from the previous
Free Dementia Training on Sept. 27 for Families of Loved Ones Roseville, CA- The number of Americans living with Alzheimer's disease is expected to triple - from five million today to more than 16 million by 2050 - unless a cure is found
Step Up for Down Syndrome Walk October 8thSacramento, CA - Join the Down Syndrome Information Alliance as we unite for a common cause and raise funds at the 2017 Step Up For Down Syndrome Walk
Roseville City School District partners with Tommy Apostolos FundRoseville, Calif. - Accidents happen, which is why local nonprofit, Tommy Apostolos Fund, is launching its newest program, "Kids' Care Kits."
NEWS: In Case You Missed It