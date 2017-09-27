Rocklin Police Officer Arrested for Assault with Deadly Weapon

Rocklin Police Officer on Paid Leave Following Arrest

The following release issued by the Rocklin Police Department.

Rocklin, CA- At approximately 6:00 A.M on Sunday September 24, 2017, on the 5400 block of South Grove St., Officers from the Rocklin Police Department were involved in a driving under the influence arrest in the City of Rocklin.

During the arrest, one of our officers used a baton in a manner that appeared to be excessive. Officers brought their concerns forward regarding the incident. After reviewing video footage the Rocklin Police Department immediately reached out and requested that the Placer County District Attorney's Office conduct an independent review to determine if this level of force rose to a criminal level. After review, the Placer County District Attorney's office determined they would be filing charges.

This evening, around 6:00 PM, Officer Brad Alford, who is currently on paid administrative leave, was arrested by the Placer County District Attorney's Office for Penal Code Sections 245

(a) 1 Assault with a deadly weapon with an enhancement for causing great bodily injury, 149 Assault Under the Color of Authority and 118.1 Filing a False Police Report, that was a result of this use of force.

He was booked at the Placer County Jail.

At Rocklin Police Chief Chad Butler's request, the Placer County District Attorney's Office will continue conducting the criminal investigation into this incident, while the Rocklin Police Department conducts a parallel internal investigation to determine any violations of department policies and procedures.

This is a sad and unfortunate incident for all of those involved, including the community and our organization. This type of behavior will not be tolerated. As a department, we pride ourselves on working with our community and an incident like this tarnishes the reputation of the hardworking men and women who work here.

We will continue working with The District Attorney's Office to bring a swift conclusion to this case.