Opioid Crisis Focus at Aegis Open House in Roseville

Learn how the opioid crisis is affecting our community

Opioid Abuse: An Unprecedented Health Crisis.

Roseville, CA- California is number one, but it's not a ranking that makes anyone proud. According to the most recent statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Golden State had a national record 4,521 drug overdose deaths, the bulk of those attributed to opioids. In fact, more Californians now die from drug poisoning each year than car accidents.

The opioid epidemic is devastating families and communities. Yet, it's estimated as many as 80 percent of those battling opioid dependence do not get the help and treatment they need.



Aegis, the largest opioid treatment provider in California, sees more than 9,600 patients a day at its 31 outpatient clinics, located from San Pedro in the south to Redding in the north.

Please join us at a local Aegis open house event to hear how the opioid crisis is affecting our community and what can be done to combat this powerful, complex addiction.

Aegis Open House:

Wednesday, September 27 from 3:00 to 5:00 PM

Program and Speakers: 4:00 PM (includes clinic manager, medical director, Aegis patients and Civic representatives)

Location: Aegis Treatment Centers

1133 Coloma Way, Suite C

Roseville CA 95661