Opioid Crisis Focus at Aegis Open House in Roseville
Learn how the opioid crisis is affecting our community
Opioid Abuse: An Unprecedented Health Crisis.
Roseville, CA- California is number one, but it's not a ranking that makes anyone proud. According to the most recent statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Golden State had a national record 4,521 drug overdose deaths, the bulk of those attributed to opioids. In fact, more Californians now die from drug poisoning each year than car accidents.
The opioid epidemic is devastating families and communities. Yet, it's estimated as many as 80 percent of those battling opioid dependence do not get the help and treatment they need.
Aegis, the largest opioid treatment provider in California, sees more than 9,600 patients a day at its 31 outpatient clinics, located from San Pedro in the south to Redding in the north.
Please join us at a local Aegis open house event to hear how the opioid crisis is affecting our community and what can be done to combat this powerful, complex addiction.
Aegis Open House:
Wednesday, September 27 from 3:00 to 5:00 PM
Program and Speakers: 4:00 PM (includes clinic manager, medical director, Aegis patients and Civic representatives)
Location: Aegis Treatment Centers
1133 Coloma Way, Suite C
Roseville CA 95661
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesBuying a home - 4 ways to get your offer accepted!Sacramento area Realtor Julie Jalone, of MagnumOne Realty in Roseville, gives four suggestions for buyers to increase the probability of success in buying a home in the Sacramento area seller's market.
Opioid Crisis Focus at Aegis Open House in RosevilleAegis Treatment Centers in Roseville will be hosting an open house tonight to discuss how the opioid crisis is affecting our community.
Rocklin Police Officer Arrested for Assault with Deadly WeaponRocklin, CA- Officer Brad Alford, who is currently on paid administrative leave, was arrested by the Placer County District Attorney's Office for Penal Code Sections
Kelli's Cookies For Goodness Bakes to Host Taste of Placer Event (Roseville, CA) With no shortage of fresh ideas, Kelli Ridenour, of the famed Kelli's Cookies, is at it again. Fresh from launching Kelli's Cookies For Goodness Bakes in June, Ridenour is planning an inaugural fundraising event, Taste of Placer
Nissan Rogue now includes Hybrid modelHowever, the hidden truth is that Nissan sells quite a few Rogue models. In fact, according to JD Powers, the Rogue had sales of
Roseville Gas Prices Dip SlightlyRoseville, CA - Roseville area residents received a little relief at the pump this past week as gas prices dipped slightly.
PCWA Updates on North Lake Tahoe BasinFor its September 21 Board meeting, the Placer County Water Agency (PCWA) Board of Directors traveled to Squaw Valley for its annual east slope meeting
2 Killed, Multiple Injuries in Weekend CrashSeptember 22, 2017, at approximately 8:52 p.m., a female was driving a silver 2010 Hyundai Sonata westbound on I-80 west of Madison Ave in the #4 lane
$866 Million Budget for Placer County ApprovedThe Placer County Board of Supervisors has approved the county's final 2017-18 budget of $866.2 million, an increase of 6.2 percent from the previous
Free Dementia Training on Sept. 27 for Families of Loved Ones Roseville, CA- The number of Americans living with Alzheimer's disease is expected to triple - from five million today to more than 16 million by 2050 - unless a cure is found
Step Up for Down Syndrome Walk October 8thSacramento, CA - Join the Down Syndrome Information Alliance as we unite for a common cause and raise funds at the 2017 Step Up For Down Syndrome Walk
Roseville City School District partners with Tommy Apostolos FundRoseville, Calif. - Accidents happen, which is why local nonprofit, Tommy Apostolos Fund, is launching its newest program, "Kids' Care Kits."
NEWS: In Case You Missed It