Buying a home - 4 ways to get your offer accepted!
Home Buying: 4 Suggestions to Increase Your Probability of Success
Roseville, CA- With low inventory of available homes for sale in the Sacramento area and increasing demand it is a "seller's market."
Waiting for homes to come on the market, touring them, and making unsuccessful offers is a frustrating experience and we have seen many buyers give up.
If you are a buyer or considering looking for a home, here are four suggestions to increase your probability of success.
1. Understand the Seller's Motivation
Understanding why the sellers have put their home on the market is a powerful tool a buyer can bring to the negotiating table. Some sellers want a quick sale; others need time to find a home. Some are focused on price, others on certainty. There are many intangibles and it takes strong understanding to make a mutually beneficial transaction.
See what information you can learn about the seller. This can come from your agent or even from the seller's neighbors. Get as much information as possible.
Offers which are flexible on closing, possession and other terms designed to meet the seller's needs are more likely to be accepted even if the price is lower.
2. Write a Letter to the Buyer
Often a personal letter from a potential buyer can make a difference. By letting the seller's know who you are, what your objectives are and how much you love their home can have impact and make the seller's decision on which offer to accept more personal than just numbers and terms. We have had clients accept lower priced offers because they wanted to help a first-time buyer or see a family in a home where they raised their children. These letters need to be genuine and have specific references to the home and/or sellers.
3. Negotiate with a Smile
Buying and selling of a home is complicated by all kinds of emotions. How the seller and their agent feel about you can be more important than your offer. We all know people tend to do business with those they like and trust. Negotiations do not need to be contentious, look for win-win opportunities and don't nitpick over items that are insubstantial, like a broken light switch or missing fence board. These types of demands can anger a seller and sometimes lead to the sale not closing.
4. Work with a Professional
There is nothing better than having an experienced, knowledgeable, well-respected professional agent on your team. This should be someone who understands market realities and who will work well with the seller's agent.
Residential real estate is a business that uses both head and heart. Smart buyers who use both are the ones most likely to win their dream home. If you have any questions or would like to know more about buying or selling a home, please feel free to contact me at the MagnumOne Realty office in Roseville (916-899-6571) or send an email to juliej@jalone.com.
About Realtor Julie Jalone
Julie Jalone, wife and mother living in Rocklin, is an experienced professional Realtor ® serving
the Greater Sacramento area including Placer, El Dorado, Yolo and Yuba counties.
Julie may be reached online at www.jalone.com or by calling (916) 276-6883
Check out her daily web blog: Keep it Real in Sacramento
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesBuying a home - 4 ways to get your offer accepted!Sacramento area Realtor Julie Jalone, of MagnumOne Realty in Roseville, gives four suggestions for buyers to increase the probability of success in buying a home in the Sacramento area seller's market.
Opioid Crisis Focus at Aegis Open House in RosevilleAegis Treatment Centers in Roseville will be hosting an open house tonight to discuss how the opioid crisis is affecting our community.
Rocklin Police Officer Arrested for Assault with Deadly WeaponRocklin, CA- Officer Brad Alford, who is currently on paid administrative leave, was arrested by the Placer County District Attorney's Office for Penal Code Sections
Kelli's Cookies For Goodness Bakes to Host Taste of Placer Event (Roseville, CA) With no shortage of fresh ideas, Kelli Ridenour, of the famed Kelli's Cookies, is at it again. Fresh from launching Kelli's Cookies For Goodness Bakes in June, Ridenour is planning an inaugural fundraising event, Taste of Placer
Nissan Rogue now includes Hybrid modelHowever, the hidden truth is that Nissan sells quite a few Rogue models. In fact, according to JD Powers, the Rogue had sales of
Roseville Gas Prices Dip SlightlyRoseville, CA - Roseville area residents received a little relief at the pump this past week as gas prices dipped slightly.
PCWA Updates on North Lake Tahoe BasinFor its September 21 Board meeting, the Placer County Water Agency (PCWA) Board of Directors traveled to Squaw Valley for its annual east slope meeting
2 Killed, Multiple Injuries in Weekend CrashSeptember 22, 2017, at approximately 8:52 p.m., a female was driving a silver 2010 Hyundai Sonata westbound on I-80 west of Madison Ave in the #4 lane
$866 Million Budget for Placer County ApprovedThe Placer County Board of Supervisors has approved the county's final 2017-18 budget of $866.2 million, an increase of 6.2 percent from the previous
Free Dementia Training on Sept. 27 for Families of Loved Ones Roseville, CA- The number of Americans living with Alzheimer's disease is expected to triple - from five million today to more than 16 million by 2050 - unless a cure is found
Step Up for Down Syndrome Walk October 8thSacramento, CA - Join the Down Syndrome Information Alliance as we unite for a common cause and raise funds at the 2017 Step Up For Down Syndrome Walk
Roseville City School District partners with Tommy Apostolos FundRoseville, Calif. - Accidents happen, which is why local nonprofit, Tommy Apostolos Fund, is launching its newest program, "Kids' Care Kits."
NEWS: In Case You Missed It