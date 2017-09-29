New State Fee and Tax Relief Program Could Benefit Californians
Fee and Tax Waiver Program
Sacramento - People who purchased a mobilehome or manufactured home but didn't receive the necessary title to the property now have a chance to properly register their homes with the new Fee and Tax Waiver Program - and avoid paying hundreds or even thousands of dollars in state and local taxes, fees and penalties.
The California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) is administering the program to get the homes properly registered - and to help homeowners avoid problems that can occur when the owner doesn't have the title and registration. As many as 160,000 people could be eligible for the program.
The Fee and Tax Waiver Program, passed as Assembly Bill 587 and signed by Gov. Edmund G. Brown last year, took effect this year.
"This program gives people who acquired a home but didn't get the proper documentation a one-time opportunity to correct their situation and not have to pay many back taxes, fees and penalties often incurred by prior owners," said HCD Director Ben Metcalf. "With the proper title and registration, homeowners can have the security and peace of mind that comes from having a stable and secure home. "
Mobilehome and manufactured home owners who have never applied for registration and don't have a title are eligible. In many cases, these are owners who never realized the property was supposed to be titled and registered, while others wanted a title but couldn't afford the back state and
local taxes and fees.
Without a title and registration, homeowners can face liens on their homes for unpaid taxes and fees, which prevents them from legally selling the home or transferring it to a loved one. In addition, property owners may also be unable to get fire insurance or building permits for major improvements, and may not be eligible for financial assistance and rebates from utilities.
HCD has launched an outreach effort to elevate awareness of the program. The department is providing information to mobilehome/manufactured park operators, mobilehome/manufactured housing community groups and statewide associations. HCD staff are making presentations and providing application assistance at places where mobilehome or manufactured home owners gather.
For more information, go to www.RegisterYourMobilehomeCA.org or call 1(800) 952-8356. Assistance is available in all languages.
The California Department of Housing and Community Development is dedicated to the preservation and expansion of safe and affordable housing so more Californians can have a place to call home. Our team works to ensure an adequate supply of housing for Californians and promotes the growth of strong communities through its leadership, policy and program development. For more information, please visit www.hcd.ca.gov
