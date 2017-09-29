Alexis Miller joins WJU Coaching Staff

ROCKLIN, Calif. - Just two seasons off the hardwood the Warrior's women's basketball program welcomes the young and knowledgeable Alexis Miller as a full-time assistant under second-year head coach Kurt Westendorp.

"I'm very proud and excited to welcome Lexi into our program. She has all the tools to help propel our student-athletes and our program forward," Westendorp said.

The Caledonia, Mich. native graduated from Valparaiso in 2015 as the starting point guard for the Knights having been recruited by Westendorp in her freshman season. In her career at the NCAA Division I level, Miller was named most improved player in her sophomore season and served as captain and achieved Valpo Academic Honor Roll her senior year.

Westendorp reflected, "I was fortunate enough to recruit Lexi out of high school and coach her for four years at Valpo. As a player, she embodied everything we're trying to develop with our current student-athletes. I'm looking forward to her sharing that experience and knowledge with our program at Jessup!"

Just one season off the hardwood, Miller returned to her hometown in 2016 and served as a part-time assistant coach for Calvin College women's basketball. Coaching for the first time she wanted her love and knowledge for the game to contribute to the growth of programs and players that came behind her.

"Being so young has its advantages and disadvantages," said Miller, "Playing under Kurt, I know him as a coach, and I am really excited to pick his brain and learn how he has gotten to where he is now in his coaching ability. I know what he wants and what he is looking for in building this program, and I am excited to be a part of the process."

Diving right into her new role, Miller has already contributed a great deal as the Warriors are already training for the season that tips off October 21st. Miller looks forward to learning more in her new full-time position.

"I am excited to be a part of the growing process at the University and this team as a whole, Miller stated. "I am also really excited about being a part of the recruiting process and getting girls on campus, hopefully relating to them on another level having been in their shoes not too long ago."