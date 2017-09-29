Midtown Farmers Market's Harvest of Edibles & Activities in October

The Midtown Association (MA) is pleased to offer a bountiful harvest of fresh fruits, produce and locally-made gourmet items plus special Halloween related activities in October at the popular and thriving Midtown Farmers Market.

Proudly sponsored by Sutter Health, the Midtown Farmers Market offers up to 90 farmer, grower and vendor booths bursting with fresh fruit, produce, and gourmet or locally made goods each week. As a highlight, a crowd-favorite activity is an entertaining cooking demonstration on the first Saturday of each month presented by a talented Midtown chef and sponsored by University of the Pacific, Sacramento Campus. The year-round market takes place on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on 20th Street from J Street to Kayak Alley.*

Along with offering a vibrant selection of fresh and locally produced foods all year long, the Midtown Farmers Market guests can enjoy the following activities in October:

* October 7 at 11 a.m. - a talented chef from Zocalo will provide a hands-on chef demo;

* October 14 - 2nd Saturdays Artwalk activities with talented artisans offering hand-crafted specialty goods;

* October 21 - "Know Your Grow" hands-on educational experiences for kids;

* October 28 - free children's activities such as a pumpkin patch, pumpkin hunt through the Market, face painting and more.

"Showcasing the amazing variety of what's available during the fall harvest season, October is a wonderful time to visit the year-round Midtown Farmers Market to sample and savor the bounty of our region," said Emily Baime Michaels, Executive Director of the Midtown Association. "Plus, the Market kicks off a series of other popular Midtown activities on October 28 that include trick-or-treating at participating businesses in the district and the crowd-favorite Midtown Halloween Festival & Pooch Parade, along with many others."

Originally launched in 2013, the Midtown Farmers Market continues to grow and evolve to reflect the dynamic and eclectic tastes of the surrounding neighborhood. The family-friendly Market is highlighted by locally grown seasonal fruits and vegetables, specialty products and gourmet foods, great gift and garden finds in the mobile merchandise cart (every other week) plus plenty of dog and family-friendly patios for enjoying brunch.

Midtown Sacramento is both walkable and bike-friendly (with an on-site bike valet) and parking available in nearby garages located at 1801 L Street or the East End Garage on 17th Street between L & Capitol plus various lots throughout Midtown. Owned by the Midtown Association, the Midtown Farmers Market is managed by Unseen Heroes. More information about the Midtown Farmers Market is available at www.midtownfarmersmarketsac.com