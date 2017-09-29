Hallberg Merit Exhibition in Rocklin through November 16th

Hallberg Merit Awards Exhibition Reception at Sierra College Rocklin Campus

Rocklin, CA -Sierra College is pleased to announce the 2017 Hallberg Merit Exhibition, located in the Rocklin Campus Center (Cafeteria, Building J). This annual exhibition features four Sierra College students who have been awarded scholarships for their excellence, and selected through a competitive portfolio review process.

This scholarship is generously funded by Ed and Kaylene Hallberg, with additional support through the Associated Students of Sierra College. This year's recipents of Hallberg awards are Misty Findley (painting), Carly Pruett (painting and collage), Brenna Santoris Souza (printmaking and sculpture), and David Sushch (printmaking).

Works will be on display through November 16, 2017.

The exhibit is open and available for viewing from 7am to 10pm, Monday through Friday. Sierra College is located at 5001 Sierra College Blvd, Rocklin. Parking permits are required Monday through Friday and may be purchased for $3 at machines located throughout the parking lot.