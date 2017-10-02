Loomis Eggplant Festival Promises Family Fun
30th Annual Loomis Eggplant Festival Oct. 7th
(LOOMIS, CA) - Eggplants are growing in Loomis in anticipation of the 30th annual festival on Oct. 7 that includes much more than this gourmet purple fruit. Whether you crave locally grown food, wine, art or music, the entire family will be engaged by the welcoming small-town atmosphere in this South Placer County town. The Loomis Eggplant Festival is held at the Train Depot parking lot, at the corner of Horseshoe Bar and Taylor Roads from 10 am to 5 pm., with events spread from the High Hand Nursery to the Blue Goose Historic Fruit Shed on Taylor Rd. Parking and admission are free.
According to Jenny Knisley, Executive Director, Loomis Basin Chamber of Commerce, the regular favorites cooking contest, pancake breakfast, Eggonopolis activities will be offered as well as something new in each part of the festival. "If it has been awhile since you've attended, you'll be amazed by the breadth of things to do," said Knisley. "From contests and DIY "Do it yourself demos" to children's fun zone, fine art, and three entertainment stages, it is a fantastic way to spend the day with friends and family."
The Loomis Chamber will kick off our Eggplant Festival festivities with Purple Week starting Sunday, Oct. 6, when Loomis residents and merchants can get more involved. Local restaurants and shops will offer food and drink specials, sales and opportunities to win raffle prizes.
Sunday 10/1: Think.Buy.Shop Local!
Monday 10/2: Wear Purple & Post
Tuesday 10/3: Dress A Pet Day
Wednesday 10/4: What's Cooking?!
Thursday 10/5: Take a break and enjoy a purple cooler
Friday 10/6: Decorated Eggplant
Loomis is getting a downtown makeover with new sidewalks, streets and a self-guided tour of historic fruit crate labels and murals and tiles. The project should be completed in time for the Eggplant Festival on Saturday, Oct. 7. This year marks the festival's 30th anniversary, so it is a fitting time to complete a major public-works project that marries Loomis' past with its future.
