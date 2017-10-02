Blade Runner 2049 at IMAX Theatre

Blade Runner 2049 to Open at Esquire IMAX October 5th

(Sacramento, Calif.) -Thirty years after the events of the first film, a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K (Ryan Gosling), unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what's left of society into chaos. K's discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for 30 years. Blade Runner 2049: The IMAX Experience will open at The Esquire IMAX Theatre on October 5 at 7:00 p.m.

Blade Runner 2049: The IMAX Experience has been digitally re-mastered into the image and sound quality of The IMAX Experience(r) with proprietary IMAX DMR(r) (Digital Re-mastering) technology. The crystal-clear images, coupled with the Esquire IMAX Theatre's six story high and 80 feet wide screen, customized theatre geometry and powerful digital audio, create a unique environment that will make audiences feel as if they are in the movie.

The Esquire IMAX Theatre is located at 1211 K Street in downtown Sacramento, CA. For information on tickets and showtimes, please call 916-443-IMAX (4629) or visit the website at www.imax.com/sacramento.

Movie-goers can now enjoy the IMAX Experience with good food and a cold beer or glass of wine. Options include: Corona, Blue Moon, Racer 5, Green Collar Pale Ale, Woodbridge cabernet and chardonnay. The Esquire IMAX Theatre also has a new expanded menu which includes: pizza, giant pretzels, salad, chicken tenders and sausages with all the fixins.'