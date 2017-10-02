Local Museums Offer Scary, Fun & Festive Activities

Explore California's fine art, history, science, and wildlife treasures

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- In addition to its fascinating Gold Rush past, the Sacramento area is rich with an amazing array of state-of-the-art museums and historic sites that offer visitors the chance to explore California's fine art, history, science, and wildlife treasures all year long. This fall, many of the 30 members of Sacramento Area Museums (SAM) are offering fun Halloween, Día de Los Muertos and harvest-related events and activities - some for families, children only or specifically for adults. A sampling of the special activities is listed below (but please check with the various museums and/or destinations for more detailed information):

Scary, Creepy Science at the Powerhouse Science Center - Weekends in October

Get ready for some hair-raising fun at Powerhouse Science Center all through October. They have five weekends worth of weird science for the whole family where guests will discover magical moon phases, concoct potions in their haunted laboratory and learn about bloodthirsty creatures and candy chemistry, too. Visitors will cackle with delight when they slingshot pumpkins and get into the guts of those gourds. For more, visit www.powerhousesc.org

Halloween Activities at the Old Sacramento Schoolhouse Museum - Saturdays in October

Always festive, fun and free, the Old Sacramento Schoolhouse Museum will have lots of hands-on activities for children to enjoy every Saturday (from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.) in October. On October 7, children can make paper scarecrow heads and listen to stories; on October 14, they can make paper plate masks while listening to a story; on October 21, children can paint real pumpkins to take home; then on October 28, they can trick-or-treat through the district (a costumed character will be outside participating stores). For more, visit http://oldsacschoolhouse.scoe.net/

The Walking Dead Cemetery Tour at the Sacramento Historic City Cemetery - October 7

Some people simply refuse to stay buried...for those who dare, the community is invited to the Old City Cemetery on a special tour to hear creepy and sordid tales of corpses gone missing, disinterment, body snatchers and mistaken identities. Who will arrive? Who will survive? For more, visit www.cemeteryrose.org

Día de Los Muertos Events & Activities Presented by the Sacramento History Museum

October 7 thru November 4

In honor of "Day of the Dead" activities celebrated each year in Mexico and in major cities around the world, Sol Collective and the Sacramento History Museum have teamed up to present a series of community workshops and special weekend activities that showcase the traditions and/or demonstrate how to create some of the special items used in "Day of the Dead" celebrations. The effort culminates with a Día de Los Muertos celebration on November 4. For more, visit http://www.solcollective.org/

Día de Los Muertos Festivities at the California Museum - October 7 thru December 30

The California Museum will celebrate Día de Los Muertos through a new exhibit and a series of special events exploring the Mexican cultural tradition of honoring deceased loved ones started by the Aztecs and continuing to flourish in present-day California. Highlights include: Community Altar offering visitors the opportunity to honor lost loved ones (October 7 thru December 30); "Arte y Almas: Día de Los Muertos 2017," a new exhibit honoring historic Latino Californians through altar installations by contemporary artists from Mexico and California (October 13 thru December 30); Día de Los Muertos Fiesta, featuring a performance by Maquilli Tonatiuh Aztec Dancers, live music by Dinorah, food and drinks for sale by Mayahuel, costume contest, free face painting, hands-on activities for kids and more (October 13, 6-10 p.m.); and Sugar Skull Workshops, five sessions where participants learn how to design and decorate "calaveras de azúcar" or sugar skulls (October 28 & 29). For details and tickets, visit californiamuseum.org/dia-2017

Ghost Tours at the Sacramento History Museum - October 13, 14, 20, 21, 27 & 28

Departing from the Sacramento History Museum, visitors to Old Sacramento journey back in time to hear ghostly tales and spooky stories as they walk through the history-rich streets and re-live 19th century lore. Entertaining yet knowledgeable tour guides will take daring and inquisitive guests through Old Sacramento's infamous locales to experience a bit of the dark side of California's history. For more, go to www.sachistorymuseum.org

"Spookomotive" Train Rides at the Railroad Museum - October 14, 15, 21, 22, 28 & 29

All aboard for some Halloween fun Old Sacramento style! Guests of all ages will enjoy diesel-powered "Spookomotive" train rides aboard a whimsically decorated train crawling with spiders, cobwebs and cornstalks while staffed with an entertaining "skeleton crew." Guests are encouraged to come dressed according to weekly themes or in favorite Halloween attire: Superheroes & Villains - October 14 & 15, Princesses & Pirates - October 21 & 22, Witches & Wizards - October 28 & 29. For more, visit https://www.californiarailroad.museum

Monster Bash at the Sacramento Children's Museum - October 14

Visit the Sacramento Children's Museum for a night of spirited fun at the annual Monster Bash! Guests are encouraged to gear up for Halloween by wearing their best costumes and get ready to dance the night away. They'll have a DJ, refreshments and Museum play. For more, visit www.sackids.org

31st Annual Safe & Super Halloween at Fairytale Town - October 20, 21 & 22

Fairytale Town guests will take off to a galaxy far, far away for three nights of trick-or-treating and family fun in space at the 31st annual Safe & Super Halloween! They'll enjoy a fun space adventure, meet popular intergalactic characters, take part in Jedi training and light saber fitness plus travel to Dagobah, Endor, and Tatooine. This three-night extravaganza also features 15 treat stations, a nightly costume parade and hands-on activities. For more, visit www.fairytaletown.org

Wee Halloween at the Crocker Art Museum - October 25

Don't miss one of Sacramento's major annual Halloween happenings for children ages 3 to 5! Costumed kiddos and their grownups take a delightful stroll through the Museum and encounter enchanting music and dance performances by beloved Sacramento entertainers and artists. At each stop, children will receive a small gift for their specially decorated treat bag. The magical tour ends with sweet treats and a silly dance party. Guests need to register in advance at www.crockerart.org

The Haunted Fort at Sutter's Fort State Historic Park - October 27 & 28

Friends of Sutter's Fort is proud to present an enhanced and family-friendly "The Haunted Fort" on two special evenings in October. Guests will have the special opportunity to explore the dimly-lit Fort at night at their own pace, interact with knowledgeable docents in period attire (who will share scary, spooky and sometimes disturbing details of pioneer life in the 1800s), participate in fun and interactive stations set-up throughout the Fort, and also be entertained by a number of talented performers from B Street Theatre Company. For more, visit www.suttersfort.org

"Sips & Spirits: The Train Ride" by the Railroad Museum Foundation - October 27

The California State Railroad Museum Foundation is proud to present an all-new Halloween-inspired event for adults - "Sips & Spirits: The Train Ride" on one evening only. Ticketed guests will delight in a frightfully fun train ride on the Sacramento Southern Railroad while enjoying a blood-shot cocktail and being entertained by a Mad Scientist and his minions, Monster Mash dancers and more. Train ride guests will indulge in hard cider and nibble on delicious appetizers provided by Fat's Catering all while enjoying a dark night on the railroad - it's Halloween fun, adult-style! For more, visit https://www.californiarailroad.museum/

Count Watts' Spooktacular at the Roseville Utility Exploration Center - October 28

Join the Roseville Utility Exploration Center for free family fun while learning more about saving energy at home. Take a thrilling walk through the Phantom Energy House (warning: your energy waste may be shocking!) and meet Count Watts the Voltage Vampire. Guests can take home a free decorated or carved pumpkin and also knock out energy waste in carnival games where prizes flow like electrons. Come in costume for a spooky good time! For more, visit http://www.roseville.ca.us/explore/workshops_and_events/family_events.asp

Trunk or Treat at the California Automobile Museum - October 29

Rain or shine, guests are encouraged to visit the Automobile Museum dressed in their favorite Halloween costumes ready to enjoy an afternoon of family-friendly activities from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Young guests will enjoy venturing into the Museum to explore and find goodies to fill their Halloween bags with treats. Additional activities include some kid's crafts, storytelling, and a fun Halloween photo opportunity in Sparkplug Square. For more, visit www.calautomuseum.org

Boo at the Zoo at the Sacramento Zoo - October 28 & 29

The Sacramento Zoo invites guests to get out those costumes, grab a trick-or-treat bag and head to over for the daytime Boo at the Zoo to enjoy trick-or-treating throughout the ENTIRE zoo at 15 different candy stations, face painting for kids, festive games, themed stage shows, magic shows with Trevor the Magician, keeper chats and even animal enrichments. Visitors can top off the perfect day with a ride on the spooky zoo train or the creepy carousel for an additional fee. It's a safe and fun Halloween celebration perfect for all ages. For more, visit https://www.saczoo.org/visit/event-calendar/boo-at-the-zoo/

Trick-or-Treat Daytime Halloween Activities at the Children's Museum - October 31

The Sacramento Children's Museum is a great place to spend Halloween during the day. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., they'll have special trick-or-treat stations, a costume parade, active Museum play and more. For more, visit www.sackids.org

Haunted Headlight Tours at the California Automobile Museum - October 31

California Automobile Museum guests are invited to attend one of the special evening tours being offered on Halloween night where they will be led around the Museum by a spirited guide who will share intriguing stories about some of the horrific accidents/stories that have happened with some of the cars. Guests may run into some nice and not-so-nice spirits that still haunt the Museum and its cars. After the tour, guests will end in The Undertaker's Lounge for refreshments where they can use their free drink ticket and purchase additional beverages. Recommended for ages 13 years and older. For more, visit www.calautomuseum.org

Día de Los Muertos Activities at the Sacramento Children's Museum - November 1 & 2

Children and families are invited to join the Sacramento Children's Museum in celebrating Día de Los Muertos and the wonderful folk art tradition of decorating grinning sugar skulls with bright color and glittery adornments. For more, visit www.sackids.org