Minds Behind the MIND Lecture Series

(Sacramento, Calif.)- Beginning in October, the UC Davis MIND Institute will host Minds Behind the MIND, a lecture series featuring leading researchers and clinicians who will present their current research and new treatment findings. Lectures will be held Wednesday evenings in the MIND Institute auditorium, 2825 50th St. in Sacramento beginning Oct. 4.

The first lecture, "Navigating a New Autism Spectrum Diagnosis," will be presented by MIND Institute program coordinators Catharine Mikitka and Elizabeth Morgan, child life specialist Erin Roseborough and Aubyn Stahmer, associate professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences. The Oct. 4 lecture begins at 5:30 p.m. A Q&A with the speakers will immediately follow.

Lectures are free and open to the public. Seating is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. The Resource Center will be open before and after each presentation, and information about the research studies will be available to attendees.

The goal of the lecture series is to give the community a better perspective on the research conducted at the MIND Institute and ways to support these efforts. The MIND Institute also will offer a series in Spanish on Thursday evenings.

Additional lectures include:

* January 24: "School Strategies for Children with ADHD and ASD" with Faye Dixon, MIND Institute psychologist; Peter Mundy, professor of Education; and Tomoko "TJ" Vidales, an educator, professional coach and branch coordinator of Children and Adults with Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (CHADD) of Greater Sacramento.

* April 25: "Successful Transitions for Young Adults with Neurodevelopmental Disorders" with Lauren Lindstrom, dean of the UC Davis School of Education; Steve Ruder, transition specialist at the MIND Institute; and Marjorie Solomon, professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at the MIND Institute and the interim director of the Imaging Research Center.

UC Davis MIND Institute

Founded in 1998, the UC Davis MIND Institute is a collaborative international research center committed to the awareness, understanding, prevention, care and cures of neurodevelopmental disorders. The MIND Institute brings together members of the community including families, educators, physicians, psychologists and scientists who work together to further understand causes, development and best treatments for neurodevelopmental disorders.