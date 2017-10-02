Recycling rates soar at this Placer County Facility
Recycling Rates Jump Following $1.2 Million Investment
Recovery of recyclable materials at Placer County's sorting facility near Truckee has soared after a $1.2 million investment in new equipment.
With the completed upgrades in place by October 2015, the first full operational fiscal year ended in June. When compared to the year prior to the improvements, recovery of plastics has increased by 21 percent and recovery of aluminum has increased by 37 percent. About 600,000 more plastic bottles were diverted than before the improvements and about 1 million more aluminum cans.
"The intent of the improvements was to improve the visibility of smaller recyclables, making it easier to identify and pull them from the waste stream," said Placer County environmental engineering manager Kevin Bell. "We're always looking for ways to efficiently exceed state recycling requirements."
The upgrades included metering equipment at the beginning of the sorting line that helps control the volume of waste loaded onto the conveyor belt, a new sorting screen that spreads the waste out for better visibility, and four new sorting stations added at the end of the line that increases the opportunity for workers to pull more recyclable materials.
Since opening in 1995 to facilitate the closure of the adjacent Eastern Regional Sanitary Landfill, which had been in operation since 1973, the materials recovery facility, or MRF, has operated as a sorting and transfer station for waste collected in the eastern portion of the county and in the town of Truckee. As in western Placer County, eastern county residents use just one bin for their waste and recycling, and recyclables are separated at the sorting facilities.
All material that comes into the facility gets sorted and goes back out, either as recyclable material for new products, or as residual waste headed to the Lockwood Landfill in Nevada.
The state of California requires all cities and counties to divert a minimum of 50 percent of all waste from the landfill. The Eastern Regional MRF is essential to helping the county not only meet, but exceed, state recycling mandates.
Another benefit of the one-big-bin system is that it allows employees sorting through the material to identify any hazardous wastes that have been improperly tossed in the trash - pulling them for proper disposal, keeping them out of the landfill and protecting human health and the environment.
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesMazda CX-5: Highly competent compact SUV Roseville, CA- Mazda redesigned its compact crossover sport utility vehicle with a primary focus: keeping the emphasis on driving acumen.
Roseville Gas Prices Move LowerRoseville, CA - Following weeks of rising gas prices, Roseville motorists got a little break at the pump this past week.
Recycling rates soar at this Placer County FacilityFollowing a $1.2 million investment in new equipment, this Placer County facility experienced a jump in recycling.
Minds Behind the MIND Lecture SeriesBeginning in October, the UC Davis MIND Institute will host Minds Behind the MIND, a lecture series featuring leading researchers and clinicians who will present their current research
Local Museums Offer Scary, Fun & Festive Activities SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- In addition to its fascinating Gold Rush past, the Sacramento area is rich with an amazing array of state-of-the-art museums and historic sites that offer visitors the chance
Blade Runner 2049 at IMAX Theatre(Sacramento, Calif.)- Blade Runner 2049: The IMAX Experience will open at The Esquire IMAX Theatre on October 5 at 7:00 p.m.
Loomis Eggplant Festival Promises Family Fun(LOOMIS, CA) - Eggplants are growing in Loomis in anticipation of the 30th annual festival on Oct. 7 that includes much more than this gourmet purple fruit.
Loomis Based Construction Company Completes High Tech Bayshore SchoolREDWOOD CITY, CALIF. - The 400 students in the Bayshore Elementary School District, located in the shadow of the Cow Palace, moved into The Bayshore School, a new education center outfitted with state-of-the-art
Hallberg Merit Exhibition in Rocklin through November 16thRocklin, CA -Sierra College is pleased to announce the 2017 Hallberg Merit Exhibition, located in the Rocklin Campus Center
Midtown Farmers Market's Harvest of Edibles & Activities in OctoberThe Midtown Association (MA) is pleased to offer a bountiful harvest of fresh fruits, produce and locally-made gourmet items plus special Halloween related activities
Alexis Miller joins WJU Coaching StaffROCKLIN, Calif. - Just two seasons off the hardwood the Warrior's women's basketball program welcomes the young and knowledgeable Alexis Miller as a full-time assistant under
New State Fee and Tax Relief Program Could Benefit CaliforniansSacramento - People who purchased a mobilehome or manufactured home but didn't receive the necessary title to the property now have a chance to properly register their homes
NEWS: In Case You Missed It