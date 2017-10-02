Roseville Gas Prices Move Lower
Roseville, CA - Following weeks of rising gas prices, Roseville motorists got a little break at the pump this past week. Despite being up from summer lows, gas prices currently being reported around Roseville can be found under $2.70 per gallon for regular unleaded. Here's the latest from the low price leaders.
|Lowest Gas Prices in Roseville
|Roseville Gas Prices provided by GasBuddy.com
Sacramento, CA, October 2- Average retail gasoline prices in Sacramento have fallen 4.8 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.97/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 720 gas outlets in Sacramento. This compares with the national average that has fallen 2.2 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.53/g, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.
Including the change in gas prices in Sacramento during the past week, prices yesterday were 30.9 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 1.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. The national average has decreased 8.3 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 31.4 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.
According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on October 2 in Sacramento have ranged widely over the last five years:
$2.67/g in 2016, $2.69/g in 2015, $3.59/g in 2014, $3.81/g in 2013 and $4.10/g in 2012.
Areas in California and their current gas price climate:
Stockton- $3.00/g, down 2.1 cents per gallon from last week's $3.02/g.
Modesto- $2.91/g, down 6.0 cents per gallon from last week's $2.97/g.
Oakland- $3.13/g, down 3.7 cents per gallon from last week's $3.17/g.
"For a third straight week, the majority of states saw average pump prices for gasoline fall as refineries affected by Hurricane Harvey in late August continued to show signs of being on the mend," said Dan McTeague, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy. "All the more remarkable when you consider that oil prices, which rose over $5 a barrel in September, did not prevent gasoline prices from declining and that momentum is likely to continue with another decrease for the week ahead."
"Though last week witnessed pump price increases in the Great Lakes, this can be traced to the price cycling behavior of the region, which means these states will see prices fall to start the week. Nationwide, many drivers continue to express frustration that the decreases aren't reflecting pre-Harvey pump prices. As noted last week by Patrick DeHaan, Head of Petroleum Analysis at GasBuddy, "it will take weeks or months to see gasoline inventories recover fully, but prices will continue slowly drift lower as inventories improve."
About GasBuddy
GasBuddy is the technology company changing the way more than 70 million consumers find, purchase, and save money on gasoline. Founded in 2000, the original GasBuddy website was a pioneer in crowd-sourced information, leveraging technology, big data, and a passionate community that now connects more than 70 million users with real-time, accurate fuel pricing information as well as reliable reviews of gas station amenities and services. The app and website have the most accurate and real-time fuel prices at over 140,000 unique stations in the United States, Canada, and Australia and is the most comprehensive money-saving companion while on the road. GasBuddy is available on all mobile platforms. For more information, visit www.gasbuddy.com
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesMazda CX-5: Highly competent compact SUV Roseville, CA- Mazda redesigned its compact crossover sport utility vehicle with a primary focus: keeping the emphasis on driving acumen.
Roseville Gas Prices Move LowerRoseville, CA - Following weeks of rising gas prices, Roseville motorists got a little break at the pump this past week.
Recycling rates soar at this Placer County FacilityFollowing a $1.2 million investment in new equipment, this Placer County facility experienced a jump in recycling.
Minds Behind the MIND Lecture SeriesBeginning in October, the UC Davis MIND Institute will host Minds Behind the MIND, a lecture series featuring leading researchers and clinicians who will present their current research
Local Museums Offer Scary, Fun & Festive Activities SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- In addition to its fascinating Gold Rush past, the Sacramento area is rich with an amazing array of state-of-the-art museums and historic sites that offer visitors the chance
Blade Runner 2049 at IMAX Theatre(Sacramento, Calif.)- Blade Runner 2049: The IMAX Experience will open at The Esquire IMAX Theatre on October 5 at 7:00 p.m.
Loomis Eggplant Festival Promises Family Fun(LOOMIS, CA) - Eggplants are growing in Loomis in anticipation of the 30th annual festival on Oct. 7 that includes much more than this gourmet purple fruit.
Loomis Based Construction Company Completes High Tech Bayshore SchoolREDWOOD CITY, CALIF. - The 400 students in the Bayshore Elementary School District, located in the shadow of the Cow Palace, moved into The Bayshore School, a new education center outfitted with state-of-the-art
Hallberg Merit Exhibition in Rocklin through November 16thRocklin, CA -Sierra College is pleased to announce the 2017 Hallberg Merit Exhibition, located in the Rocklin Campus Center
Midtown Farmers Market's Harvest of Edibles & Activities in OctoberThe Midtown Association (MA) is pleased to offer a bountiful harvest of fresh fruits, produce and locally-made gourmet items plus special Halloween related activities
Alexis Miller joins WJU Coaching StaffROCKLIN, Calif. - Just two seasons off the hardwood the Warrior's women's basketball program welcomes the young and knowledgeable Alexis Miller as a full-time assistant under
New State Fee and Tax Relief Program Could Benefit CaliforniansSacramento - People who purchased a mobilehome or manufactured home but didn't receive the necessary title to the property now have a chance to properly register their homes
NEWS: In Case You Missed It