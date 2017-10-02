Roseville Gas Prices Move Lower

Roseville, CA - Following weeks of rising gas prices, Roseville motorists got a little break at the pump this past week. Despite being up from summer lows, gas prices currently being reported around Roseville can be found under $2.70 per gallon for regular unleaded. Here's the latest from the low price leaders.

Sacramento, CA, October 2- Average retail gasoline prices in Sacramento have fallen 4.8 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.97/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 720 gas outlets in Sacramento. This compares with the national average that has fallen 2.2 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.53/g, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.



Including the change in gas prices in Sacramento during the past week, prices yesterday were 30.9 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 1.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. The national average has decreased 8.3 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 31.4 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.



According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on October 2 in Sacramento have ranged widely over the last five years:

$2.67/g in 2016, $2.69/g in 2015, $3.59/g in 2014, $3.81/g in 2013 and $4.10/g in 2012.



Areas in California and their current gas price climate:

Stockton- $3.00/g, down 2.1 cents per gallon from last week's $3.02/g.

Modesto- $2.91/g, down 6.0 cents per gallon from last week's $2.97/g.

Oakland- $3.13/g, down 3.7 cents per gallon from last week's $3.17/g.



"For a third straight week, the majority of states saw average pump prices for gasoline fall as refineries affected by Hurricane Harvey in late August continued to show signs of being on the mend," said Dan McTeague, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy. "All the more remarkable when you consider that oil prices, which rose over $5 a barrel in September, did not prevent gasoline prices from declining and that momentum is likely to continue with another decrease for the week ahead."



"Though last week witnessed pump price increases in the Great Lakes, this can be traced to the price cycling behavior of the region, which means these states will see prices fall to start the week. Nationwide, many drivers continue to express frustration that the decreases aren't reflecting pre-Harvey pump prices. As noted last week by Patrick DeHaan, Head of Petroleum Analysis at GasBuddy, "it will take weeks or months to see gasoline inventories recover fully, but prices will continue slowly drift lower as inventories improve."



