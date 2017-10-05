Rocklin Swim Team to be led by Megan Hylton

Rocklin Swim Team announces hiring of first Aquatics Director/Head Coach Mavericks

Rocklin, CA - The Rocklin Swim Team (RST) is proud to announce the hiring of its first Aquatics Director/Head Coach Mavericks. After a comprehensive search and interview process, the Board of Directors is pleased to announce that Megan Hylton has been selected to lead the organization. The hiring of an Aquatics Director/Head Coach Mavericks culminated after a year-long re-alignment process and a Strategic Planning Retreat held in August 2017.



The RST Board collaborated with our Sierra Nevada LSC representative and USA Swim Official, Rebecca Landre, in the hiring process who had this to say about our announcement, "Congratulations to the hiring of Megan as the Aquatics Director/Head Mavericks Coach. It's so much more than an athlete's performance in the pool that makes Megan extraordinary, but the combination of her vision, dedication, education, hard work and sacrifice necessary to reach and maintain a professional swim team. Megan is gifted with the experience to motivate, inspire and leave a lasting impression on athletes and the community."



"Megan brings a broad repertoire of training and capabilities to an ever-expanding program ", said Board President Travis Miller. "We had the unique opportunity to get to know Megan over the last year, and her performance, communication and leadership certainly bode well for the future of the Rocklin Swim Team".



The Rocklin Swim Team supports 3 separate swim teams, the Mavericks (a year-round USA program), Wave (a summer recreational team), and Splash a pre-team. In addition, RST administers summer public swim lessons within the City of Rocklin, and has recently added Adaptive swim lessons, in partnership with Love Olivia, to meet the needs of the community with physical and other special needs. In all, RST offers swim programs to nearly 2000 participants annually.



"The amount of communication, coordination and relational skills needed for our programs brought us to the understanding that an Aquatics Director was necessary to integrate with our community, our school district, the City of Rocklin and our network of partners" stated Board Vice President Kathy Turner.



Ms. Hylton's new position is effective October 1, 2017. She will coordinate and supervise all programs underneath the RST umbrella, lead the Mavericks, and work directly with the Board of Directors to implement the Mission, Vision and Values statements of Rocklin Swim Team. One of her priorities will be a search for a new Wave Head Coach and the selected candidate will report to Ms. Hylton.