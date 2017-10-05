Scott Owens Announces Candidacy for Re-election as Placer County District Attorney

Placer County DA Seeks Re-Election

(Roseville, CA) Placer County District Attorney Scott Owens recently announced his 2018 bid for re-election.

"Serving as District Attorney for Placer County since 2010 has been a meaningful endeavor and the highlight of my career. I am looking forward to the 2018 campaign and continuing to connect with our community and its residents," said Owens.

A native of Placer County's Auburn and Colfax areas, Owens feels a strong sense of ownership and responsibility toward the community he has served for the last 35 years. Owens dedicates his office to investigating and prosecuting crimes, assisting victims and survivors of crime and protecting the health and well-being of children while deterring juveniles from criminal activity. During his 27 years with the Placer County Law Enforcement Chaplaincy, he has prosecuted a wide array of cases and has taught and lectured for several schools and organizations.

"The position of District Attorney is challenging, but it's a challenge that is both personally and professionally rewarding. I am committed to providing the citizens of Placer County the level of structure and protection they deserve," said Owens.

Owens has been endorsed by the Deputy Sheriffs' Association and the Placer County Deputy District Attorneys Association. The election for Placer County District Attorney takes place June 5, 2018.

About District Attorney Scott Owens: Scott Owens grew up in Placer County, remaining active in many community activities including Leadership Auburn, Colfax High School Parent Club, The Tommy Apostolos Fund and The Placer County Chaplaincy. He holds an undergraduate degree from California State University, Sacramento and a Juris Doctorate from McGeorge School of Law, University of the Pacific. Owens has worked for Placer County for nearly 35 years. He is currently elected to serve as the Placer County District Attorney.