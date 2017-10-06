Roseville Flash Crime Report (10.6.17)

Roseville Police Digest for October 5, 2017

Roseville, CA- Select crime reports and police activity in Roseville for the period of September 25 to October 5, 2017. For additional reports and information, please contact the Roseville Police Department.

Northeast Roseville

Olympus, burglary: Between 5:30 and 6 a.m. September 29, someone forced entry through the side door of a garage in the 1700 block of Park Oak Drive, and stole a set of golf clubs.

Olympus, car burglary: Between 1 and 1:30 p.m. October 1, someone broke the window of a car parked at the Orvietto/East Roseville Parkway trailhead and stole a purse, including the victim's cash and bank cards. Unfortunately, trailhead parking lots are a favorite haunt of thieves-they know that trail users are likely to leave their wallets and purses behind.

East Roseville Parkway, disturbance: At 9:35 a.m. September 27, officers responded to a fight in the intersection of Eureka Road and Rocky Ridge Drive. According to witnesses, a pedestrian was crossing the street and walking in between cars when he got into a confrontation with a driver. The driver got out of his car and a fight ensued. The pedestrian punched the driver in the face, knocking out a tooth. The suspect, an 18-year-old Yuba City man, was arrested on suspicion of assault causing serious injury. The victim declined medical assistance at the scene, saying he'd seek treatment later.

Creekside/Antelope Creek, fraud arrests: At about 4 p.m. September 26, officers responded to a store in the 1200 block of Galleria Blvd. for people who had bought items with a stolen, forged check. Officers contacted the suspects and searched their car, finding stolen checks, ID and credit cards belonging to several victims from throughout the Sacramento region. They also found methamphetamine and burglary tools. A 38-year-old male, a 44-year-old male and a 48-year-old woman, all from Sacramento, were arrested on suspicion of identity theft, possession of stolen property, possession of burglar's tools and other related charges.

East Roseville

Maidu, theft: Overnight September 27/28, someone stole a Trek mountain bike from a backyard on Paddock Court.

South Cirby, theft: At about 10:30 a.m. September 19, a woman left her car unlocked and unattended for a few minutes in the 1500 block of Crestmont Avenue, and someone stole her purse. Her credit cards were soon used to make fraudulent purchases in Citrus Heights

South Cirby, burglary: At 12:51 a.m. September 26, officers responded to an alarm at a pizza shop in the 1800 block of Cirby Way, and found that someone had smashed a window and gone in. A small amount of cash was taken.

Sierra Gardens, burglary: Overnight September 25/26, someone broke the window of a restaurant in the 1800 block of Douglas Blvd. and stole a small amount of cash.

Lead Hill, arrest: At 1:04 a.m. September 29, officers responded to a report of a woman standing on the Lead Hill overpass throwing objects down onto the freeway below. They contacted a 45-year-old Sacramento woman and arrested her on an outstanding warrant for drug-related charges.

Central Roseville south of the rail yard

Cherry Glen, threats: At 9:02 p.m. October 1, officers responded to the 500 block of Oak Street, to a report of a man who had allegedly pointed a handgun at his girlfriend and made threats. Officers located the man on the top level of the Vernon Street garage. He had a realistic-looking replica handgun (a bb gun), methamphetamine and evidence of drug sales. The 48-year-old Roseville man was arrested on suspicion of possessing meth for sale and making criminal threats.

Cherry Glen, assist: At 9:30 p.m. October 4, an officer was making a routine security check of the Vernon Street parking garage, and came upon a woman on the top floor who was having suicidal thoughts. Additional officers and Roseville firefighters responded and closed the 400 block of Vernon Street to traffic for about 90 minutes while officers talked to the woman. She eventually agreed to go with officers, who took her to get appropriate services.

Central Roseville north of the rail yard

Sierra Vista, traffic complaint: Police have received complaints about people speeding and running stop signs on Shasta Street before and after school (specifically Spanger Elementary and Roseville High).

Vineyard, suspicious activity: At 5:08 p.m. October 1, officers responded to calls about a man wandering around the area of Baseline Road and Foothills Boulevard, acting odd and throwing rocks. He didn't hit anybody with the rocks, and officers didn't find any property damage. Officers stopped the man and took him to the hospital to be evaluated.

North central Roseville

Foothills-Junction, burglary: At 4:40 a.m. September 28, officers responded to an alarm at a smoke shop in the 3000 block of Foothills Boulevard. Someone had forced entry through a rear door and stole merchandise.

Highland Reserve, garage burglary: Between 4:10 and 5:25 p.m. September 25, someone went into an open garage in the 200 block of Wildflower Drive and stole a black and blue Mongoose boy's bike and a pair of black and white checked Van's shoes.

Highland Reserve, shots fired (probably with a pellet gun): At 12:13 a.m. September 29, a couple was driving out of a store parking lot in the 900 block of Pleasant Grove Blvd. when another vehicle pulled in front of them. The other driver got out of his vehicle and fired two shots from what looked like a handgun at the victim's vehicle, damaging their window, then drove away. Officers checked the area and were unable to find the suspect. The damage to the car window looked like it was made by a pellet or bb gun. The suspect was described as a black or Hispanic male, 35-40 years old, of average height and weight with facial hair, wearing a black hat and black clothing. He was driving a dark-colored SUV.

Highland Reserve, burglary: Overnight September 30/October 1, someone got into an unlocked car in the 600 block of Sherbourg Drive and took the garage remote, then used it to open the garage and steal tools.

Highland Reserve, robbery: At about 2:30 p.m. September 30, a man was walking back to his car in a store parking lot in the 900 block of Pleasant Grove Boulevard when a stranger grabbed him from behind and demanded money. The victim pulled away, the victim's family members screamed loudly, and the suspect walked away. Officers quickly identified suspects, stopped their car in the parking lot and made three arrests. Two Sacramento women, ages 38 and 40, were arrested on suspicion of robbery and conspiracy. A 24-year-old Elk Grove man was arrested on suspicion of robbery, conspiracy, possessing methamphetamine for sale, resisting/delaying officers, and violation of parole.

Stanford, burglary: Overnight September 25/26, someone got into a garage in the 700 block of Central Park Drive by unknown means, smashed the window of a car parked inside and stole items, including competition-quality ice skates.

West Roseville

Woodcreek, vehicle theft: Overnight September 29/30, someone stole a gray 1998 Honda Civic from an apartment complex parking lot at 1098 Woodcreek Oaks Blvd. This was a "Honda Hunter Special"-thieves like these old sedans because they're quick and easy to steal.

Quail Glen, burglary: Overnight September 27/28, someone went into a possibly unlocked garage in the 1200 block of Camino Capistrano and stole two high-end mountain bikes.

Junction West, drug arrests: At 2:55 a.m. October 4, officers responded to an incomplete 911 call (a call where someone calls 911, but then hangs up) in the 1900 block of Saint Basil Circle. Officers contacted a group of people congregated around a car, and eventually conducted a probation search, finding methamphetamine and evidence of drug sales. A 31-year-old man from Antelope was arrested on suspicion of possessing methamphetamine for sale, and a 32-year-old Rocklin woman was cited on suspicion of possessing methamphetamine.